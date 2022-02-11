Horror in flight: raped while she sleeps

On a flight of first class United Airlines between the United States and the United Kingdom was committed on Wednesday sexual violence against a 40-year-old passenger. On the way from Newark (New Jersey) to London, the latter was in fact abused by a man, an Englishman of the same age, met shortly before boarding the plane. The violence took place while all the other passengers were asleep.

According to the first reconstructions, the attacker and the victim would have met in the waiting room of the Newark airport, while both were waiting to board the aircraft. Once aboard, the two would find themselves in business class, sitting in separate rows, and there they would continue to converse. At one point, taking advantage of the fact that all the other passengers were staying sleeping, the molester allegedly committed the crime, forcing the victim to have sex. She was not going to be able to break free and resist at all.

After undergoing the insult, the victim has it immediately reported all to the other passengers and crew. The latter then immediately contacted the London Heathrow airport police. One of the United Airlines stewardesses would later say that the 40-year-old “ she was shocked and reported everything to the cabin crew, who radioed the police. She and the assailant did not know each other prior to this shared flight, but apparently they were seen talking to each other and drinking before and during the trip. Then the man raped her “.

Arrived the plane at 6.30 in the morning at the terminal 2 of the destination airport, the police British immediately boarded and arrested the alleged attacker. The officers then took the man to the Heathrow police station, confiscated his luggage, took mug shots and even took a DNA sample through his saliva. Subsequently, the suspect was released, while police investigations into the incident continue. As for the victim, she was taken to a post-rape psychotherapy facility, where she was heard by some specialized agents.