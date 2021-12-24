Horror in Great Britain, trans pedophile sexually abuses a dog

Rome, 23 Dec – Endless degeneration in the UK, where trans Claire Goodier (born John) previously convicted of possession of child pornography images, will now have to serve a sentence for having sexually abused an Alsatian sheepdog.

Trans pedophile abuses a dog

According to reports from the Daily Mail the events took place in Northwich, where Goodier resides. It is unclear whether the man – who is 60 and has been described as “manipulative” and “deceptive” by a prison officer – will serve his sentence in a male or female prison. Goodier was convicted twice for possessing photographs of children in indecent poses, in 2006 and 2009. The judge, in convicting the trans for the latest crime, stressed that the accused was “Incredibly lucky” to have avoided jail earlier, having received the suspension of his sentence twice.

The search

The abuses committed on the shepherd dog had emerged following a routine check carried out by the police at the transsexual’s home: due to the two convictions for possession of child pornography material, in fact, Goodier’s name figure for life in the register of pedophiles and sexual offenders, who are subject to periodic “visits” by the authorities. Well, during the last search the agents had detected the presence of a laptop containing some hidden folders: in them, 31 images in which the pedophile, two years earlier, he had been portrayed abusing a dog.

Goodier also owned drugs

Goodier ‘said he had fantasized’ about having sex with a dog ‘for a number of years, and after talking about it with people in Northwich, he was put in contact with other people in Bournemouth. He went there in December 2018 and took part in an orgy with other people and the dog Alsatian”. At the time of the arrest, which took place on June 17 this year, the police had also found 3.5 grams of cocaine in a handbag owned by the trans.

The trans pedophile will have to serve 20 months

Simon Mills, Goodier’s lawyer, said his client had always been “frank and honest” with the probation service and, while admitting the depravity of the act, urged the judge to consider another suspended sentence. The umpteenth. “This incident happened about three years ago. It is a sporadic crime ». But the judge did not want to hear reasons. “You are very, very far from wanting to change your lifestyle,” he would have told the trans. “The message has to get across that if you do such disgusting behavior then you have to go to jail.” Upon learning of the 20-month sentence, Goodier cried.



