Horror in Italy: a patient shot dead his cardiologist in the office

Gaetano Alaimo65 years old, was cardiologist in the city of favarasouth of Sicily, in Italy. There he was highly appreciated by his patients, whom he had been treating for years. Adriano Vetro47, was one of them, who had been treating his heart failure with him for some time.

This Tuesday, as on previous occasions, Vetro went to the doctor’s office on Via Bassanesi, although this time without an appointment. There were only a few minutes that he remained in the outpatient center, which was still closed, although there were already employees inside and other patients waiting to enter; from the waiting room it was enough for him to shoot at Alaimo’s backwho was hit at chest level, and he died.

The conditions of the event are still not entirely clear, which is why some affirm that there would have been a discussion previous while others maintain that there was not. However, this would not have surprised the center’s employees as there had been fights in the past, during other medical appointments.

After the murder, Vetro left the wrong way on Via Crispi and went to his House where, after a few hours, The Favara police found him next to the weapon that – it is presumed – he would have used to kill the doctor. The officers proceeded to arrest him and took him to the police station for questioning and to understand the reason that led him to take such action.

The interim chief prosecutor of Agrigento, Salvatore Vellatook command of the investigation and also proceeded to listen to the testimonies of the witnesses present there.

Given what happened, the mayor of the city, Anthony Palumbodeclared that “it is unthinkable and inadmissible.”

“This morning I had spoken after the intimidation suffered by a businessman, whose car and garage had been shot at, asking for the collaboration of the public and reiterating that Favara rejects all forms of violence and oppression. Now a new act of blood ravages our city, and leaves us stunned. We do not know the reasons, if the violence may have any, but it is our job to make ourselves bearers of the voice of many citizens who are worried and tired”, he continued and stressed: “We need an important step from the cultural point of view, but to do it we need, I say it once again, the State”.

For their part, the local doctors expressed their solidarity with the cardiologist and his family and took advantage of this misfortune to demand “more presence of the State” Italian there, as many of the towns in the area still live under the control of the mafias and with high crime rates.

“I once again strongly ask for a greater presence of the State in our city, there are still too many people convinced that violence is an acceptable means, and we are here to tell everyone that in Favara there is no longer a place for people like that. Favara does not want them ”, they commented.

“Today is a time of pain but it is also time to ask, once again, for the full application of the law and more security for doctors: it is inconceivable that a person could enter a health care place armed,” he commented, meanwhile, the president of the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists.

In turn, social networks were filled with messages about it. “A valuable person, a very good doctor. He treated my father,” wrote one woman while others lamented: “What a shame, a very good person. I met him many years ago, always helpful, humble and kind. But people can no longer reason. How is it possible to go around armed and take a life, in such a cruel way?

“Condolences to the family. Rest in peace ”, was also read from another user.

