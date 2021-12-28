Horror in Kenya: herd of hyenas attack and tear two people to pieces near Nairobi

Horror in Kenya where a herd of hyenas killed two people within 24 hours in a village located 50 kilometers east of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, police confirmed. The hyenas, about 20, they mauled a man in Kamuthi village, near the industrial town of Thika, on his way back from the quarry where he worked, the police specified. Just 24 hours after the first attack, the hyenas made another one and the villagers found a new human skull on one of the village farms.

“The Kenyan Police and Wildlife Service have been on the spot and confirmed the incident, where a skull, scattered bones and torn clothing stained with blood were found“, as the Directorate for Crime Investigations (DCI) said, adding that footprints of hyenas have been found on the site. In Kenya in recent years, reports of wild animals entering human spaces have increased. that inhabited centers are expanding.

Last December 17th, a leopard from Tsavo National Park entered a house, only to be recovered by forest rangers. In July, however, a lion from Nairobi National Park caused panic when it appeared in a crowded neighborhood south of the capital.