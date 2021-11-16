World

horror, in the cockpit … – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read


A very short journey the one traveled by the plane of the Swiss International Airlines. The aircraft, which departed on 7 November from London and headed for Zurich, had to turn back shortly after take-off. To be precise, the flight was interrupted only 30 minutes after its departure from Heathrow Airport. This was confirmed by the French channel Bfm Tv. The reason?

Do you see these hostesses? Hot stuff, at high altitude: Oxford, unprecedented decision | Photo

“The plane was forced to return to London due to the smell of dirty socks in the cockpit – explains the company to one of the passengers who asked for an explanation on the matter -. Let’s consider flight cancellation extraordinary circumstance. For this reason, we must refuse his request. ”

The plane crashes, the star Marilia Mendonca dies. Brazil shocked by his latest message | Look

The reference is to the request made by the passenger, to be compensated for the damage suffered as required by European rules. Although the people on board were forced to stay overnight at the hotel due to the delay, Swiss International Airlines denied compensation. For the company it is “an extraordinary circumstance“, How to blame her: a flight hijacked due to the stench of socks had never been heard before. And perhaps it was a very unpleasant news even for the members of the Swiss plane.

The plane with the wing on fire: Pino Donaggio, the high-altitude drama of the great composer

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno5 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ethiopia, because Alberto Livoni, the Italian aid worker of a Salesian NGO, was arrested

4 days ago

the video that reveals the “conspiracy” on the vaccine – Libero Quotidiano

5 days ago

In Turkey the Syrians end up in the pillory. The “banana war” has broken out

2 weeks ago

The UK has approved the Covid-19 pill

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button