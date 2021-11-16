horror, in the cockpit … – Libero Quotidiano





A very short journey the one traveled by the plane of the Swiss International Airlines. The aircraft, which departed on 7 November from London and headed for Zurich, had to turn back shortly after take-off. To be precise, the flight was interrupted only 30 minutes after its departure from Heathrow Airport. This was confirmed by the French channel Bfm Tv. The reason?





“The plane was forced to return to London due to the smell of dirty socks in the cockpit – explains the company to one of the passengers who asked for an explanation on the matter -. Let’s consider flight cancellation extraordinary circumstance. For this reason, we must refuse his request. ”





The reference is to the request made by the passenger, to be compensated for the damage suffered as required by European rules. Although the people on board were forced to stay overnight at the hotel due to the delay, Swiss International Airlines denied compensation. For the company it is “an extraordinary circumstance“, How to blame her: a flight hijacked due to the stench of socks had never been heard before. And perhaps it was a very unpleasant news even for the members of the Swiss plane.



