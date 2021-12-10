Business

horror in the kitchen, what was inside – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read


Gourmet pizza? Not exactly. The carabinieri for agri-food protection have seized 45 kilos of various products and have elevated penalties of € 9,500. Five people were reported. This is the balance of the checks carried out by the military who, in recent weeks, have carried out the operation ‘Margaret the Third’ continuing the checks in the so-called “gourmet” or “big name” pizzerias.

Gourmet pizza? Not really, the Margherita-horror: what did you eat, stop by the carabinieri

At the end of the operation were reported for commercial fraud five owners of gourmet pizzerias. From the inspections that involved catering establishments in the regions Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Campania, “irregularities in the presentation of products to the consumer, on the traceability of food and the indication of allergens” emerged.

Not just mouse droppings, horror in pastry shops: what did you eat, shock in Val Badia

In particular, “in several controlled menus, it was found that even if the use of dop and pgi products in the preparation of the various types of pizzas, products not registered in the protected circuit were actually used “.

Monza, homemade cake with horror surprise: five hospitalizations, shock in Brianza

On November 16, the owners of thirteen well-known gourmet pizzerias were reported for commercial fraud and penalties of 12,000 euros were given. The blitz, called “Margherita Due”, was carried out by the Carabinieri for the Protection of Food and Agriculture who had carried out a series of checks on the national territory in well-known “big name” restaurants, recently attractive to the general public.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Luigi Gubitosi, Tim’s CEO, resigned

2 weeks ago

Shiba Inu plummets 28% due to “whale” By Investing.com

November 4, 2021

“Ready to protect workers in Rome”

3 weeks ago

here’s what you can do until Christmas

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button