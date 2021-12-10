horror in the kitchen, what was inside – Libero Quotidiano





Gourmet pizza? Not exactly. The carabinieri for agri-food protection have seized 45 kilos of various products and have elevated penalties of € 9,500. Five people were reported. This is the balance of the checks carried out by the military who, in recent weeks, have carried out the operation ‘Margaret the Third’ continuing the checks in the so-called “gourmet” or “big name” pizzerias.





At the end of the operation were reported for commercial fraud five owners of gourmet pizzerias. From the inspections that involved catering establishments in the regions Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Lazio and Campania, “irregularities in the presentation of products to the consumer, on the traceability of food and the indication of allergens” emerged.





In particular, “in several controlled menus, it was found that even if the use of dop and pgi products in the preparation of the various types of pizzas, products not registered in the protected circuit were actually used “.





On November 16, the owners of thirteen well-known gourmet pizzerias were reported for commercial fraud and penalties of 12,000 euros were given. The blitz, called “Margherita Due”, was carried out by the Carabinieri for the Protection of Food and Agriculture who had carried out a series of checks on the national territory in well-known “big name” restaurants, recently attractive to the general public.