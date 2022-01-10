Horror in the United States for the “trolley killer”: he killed at least five women

At least five victims are attributed to the so-called “trolley killer”, the 35-year-old African American Anthony Robinson who has been in jail since the end of November.

A name that has been attributed to him by the US media precisely because of the fate of his victims: all women, found dead in a shopping cart. The latest, in an advanced state of decomposition, was found inside an abandoned supermarket trolley near Union Station, in the heart of Washington, a stone’s throw from Capitol Hill. He was 40 years old.

Robinson has already been arrested: he is currently imprisoned in the penitentiary of Rockingham, Virginia, already accused of the death of two women whose bodies were found in a plastic bag also placed in a trolley, abandoned in the bush outside the town. by Alexandria. The same fate of two other girls made disappear in the same way and always found in Virginia, just outside Washington. All were between 29 and 54 years old, and among them was also a pregnant woman and a mother of six children.

The fear now is that other bodies may be found.

Robinson, according to what has been reconstructed so far by the investigators, lured the victims on the web dating platforms, such as the Canadian “Plenty of Fish”, giving them an appointment on the web and luring them to some motels. It was here that he killed them, hid them and carried them away in supermarket trolleys. However, if found guilty, Robinson should avoid the electric chair or lethal injection: in March, Democratic Governor Ralph Northam signed the law that makes Virginia the twenty-third US state to abolish the death penalty.

