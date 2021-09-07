horror live – Libero Quotidiano





Sometimes OnlyFans gives members unpleasant surprises. The adult content site pay-per-view most clicked in the world in the last few hours ended up in the storm. A very active British model on the portal, the 22-year-old Tina Bean, was literally ruined after her profile was targeted by a group of hacker and “pirated”. Instead of red light photos and videos, the members who used to follow the buttery girl’s performances with passion found themselves attending much more extreme shows. We would say, indeed, chilling: hackers have in fact started uploading video of beheadings and lethal executions of the Islamic terrorists ofIsis. “They looked terrifying – Tina explained to the Bbc -. I kept deleting them and changing my password, but without success. “





A full-blown assault that made her lose thousands of users-customers and a mountain of money between accesses and advertisements that vanished due to the scandal. You don’t pay, the hackers sent messages first spam to over 40 of the Bean fans, calling them “ne *** i”, then stealing photos of the Bean and posting them on another hardcore site. In fact, a beautiful and good sabotage of colossal dimensions, almost a “military act”. Since the beginning of the year, there have been hundreds of such attacks on other OnlyFans.





Equally sensational, albeit in a different way, when it happened in recent days to the manager of a Japanese restaurant in Rock Mount, in the US state of North Carolina. The girl, also a member of OnlyFans, posted a hot video on her profile in which she creatively used a banana in the premises of the same restaurant.

Loading... Advertisements





Among those who followed her at home, from the PC or from the smartphone, there was unfortunately also for her a fellow citizen who after recognizing the place of the performance has seen fit to denounce the blonde, then forced to resign due to the scandal despite having specified that eating the banana and not leaving it for sale. On the menu, cinnamon banana is said to be one of the most popular desserts.