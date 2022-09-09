Horror lover? Three Netflix miniseries that make your hair stand on end

Undoubtedly, one of the most requested genres on Netflix is ​​that of terror, so they always give new titles. The aforementioned platform provides all kinds of options for lovers of fear, but there are three miniseries that have captured the eyes of all those interested in these issues. These days, in fact, they have become among the most viewed on the entire planet.

Beyond the large number of movies and series that appear month after month on the aforementioned cinema platform, there are some that stand out more than the others over time. This is precisely the case of three miniseries of terror that have remained with the eyes of many fans, even getting very few negative reviews on social networks and blogs dedicated to it.

Netflix and terror

MidnightMass

Sign up to the Newsletter Receive the recommended news in your inbox

This miniseries was created by Mike Flanagan, director of the acclaimed Netflix series “The Haunting Of Hill House”. It is among the favorites of the audiences, despite being released in 2021. In total, it presents 7 episodes, with an approximate duration of 60/70 minutes each. Everything goes after a man (Zach Gilford), with guilt and remorse, who returns to his native island after spending years in prison for a car accident.

echoes

This time, the same, which is co-produced by Brian Yorkey, famous for “13 Reasons Why”, appears in Netflix since August 19 and is already positioned as one of the most chosen on the platform. This series introduces us to shows the complicity of two twins: Leni and Gina (played by Michelle Monaghan). Both have a mysterious secret, since, from a very young age, they have exchanged their real lives.

Ratcheted

The title that is named now is, without a doubt, one of the most attractive for lovers of terror. The series is based on the iconic character from “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Milos Forman. It was directed by Ryan Murphy, known for American Horror Story, and was released in 2020. The miniseries shows the life of a psychiatric nurse, Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson).