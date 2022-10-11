Horror movie actors who were scarred

5.

the protagonist of hereditaryAlex Wolff told Vice that being in the film gave him post-traumatic stress disorder. “When I started talking about the movie, images of all the disturbing shit I had to go through came to mind. It kept me up at night and I got into a habit of emotional masochism, to the point where I just absorb all the negative emotions I could. It was something I forced myself to do, instead of doing the opposite thing that you would normally do in life, like, say, if you sit on a heater until it starts to burn, you’d jump right out “, he commented.