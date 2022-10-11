Horror movie actors who were scarred
1.
Jack Reynor, who acted in midsummer, commented that “the making of this film certainly had a psychological impact” on his role as Christian in the folk horror film, especially the sexual and nudity scene near the end of the film, which he said did not could assimilate until later. “It was a tough week after we finished, you know?” he stated, emphasizing that he had to pay special attention to his mental health throughout the shoot in order to feel comfortable shooting the scenes. “I really took it in.” Immediately afterwards he got on a plane and decided to get drunk from the experience.
He also said that it was difficult to film the scene with the bear suit just before his character’s death. “It’s dark and unsettling to see all these people surrounding you, basically implying that they’re going to kill you in a horrible way. You can’t do anything and you freeze, you know? It was hard,” she said.
two.
Will Poulter, who also appears in the film, had nightmares after seeing it. “I had the worst night of my life the next night,” he said. “Horrible, horrible, pure nightmares. [La película] it is very disturbing. And it is precisely that kind of disturbing feeling that I think lasts longer than a simple scare. A scare has a very limited duration. The idea that people are capable of what is seen in midsummer is the most disturbing… Despite having read the script and having participated in it and filming it, as well as knowing what to expect, it took me completely by surprise.”
3.
the protagonist of PossessionIsabelle Adjani suffered a mental breakdown after watching a finished cut of the body horror film about a marriage breakup turn bloody, according to the film’s director Andrzej Żuławski. It has been said that Żuławski “hypnotized his actors into a fugue state before filming certain scenes”, according to Rolling Stone, and that Adjani herself had taken on the role “with a level of dedication that almost amounts to devotion.” religious”. Adjani reportedly said it took her years of therapy to recover from the role, which included a graphic abortion scene.
Four.
And the film’s other star, Sam Neill, rated Possession of being “the most extreme film I’ve ever made, in every way possible”, stating that Żuławski was “asking us for things that he wouldn’t and couldn’t do now”. And I think I just finished that movie with my sanity barely intact,” he continued.
5.
the protagonist of hereditaryAlex Wolff told Vice that being in the film gave him post-traumatic stress disorder. “When I started talking about the movie, images of all the disturbing shit I had to go through came to mind. It kept me up at night and I got into a habit of emotional masochism, to the point where I just absorb all the negative emotions I could. It was something I forced myself to do, instead of doing the opposite thing that you would normally do in life, like, say, if you sit on a heater until it starts to burn, you’d jump right out “, he commented.
“I had to do the opposite of that and accept the pain and let it burn,” Wolff continued. “It’s emotionally reversed. It’s hard to describe eloquently; it’s just a feeling. I don’t think you can go through something like that without ending up with some kind of PTSD afterwards.”
6.
Janet Leigh of Psycho, was forever marked by the famous shower scene in which her character, Marion Crane, is stabbed to death by Norman Bates. In fact, she stopped taking showers altogether and opted to only bathe in tubs.
7.
Tippi Hedren, the protagonist of Birds, recounted that in the scene where his character is viciously attacked by birds, he was told that mechanical birds didn’t work, so the director, Alfred Hitchcock, used live birds instead. For five days, Hedren claimed, live birds (which were trained to peck at her) were thrown at her and even tied up. When one almost pecked her eye, she collapsed and had to spend a week in bed from exhaustion.
8.
the protagonist of The glowShelley Duvall described her experience filming the classic horror movie, which takes place in a remote, empty hotel, as “almost unbearable.” During filming, she tells her, “She would get sick over and over again because the stress of the role was too much. Stanley [Kubrick] he put pressure on me and demanded more of me than he had ever demanded of me before. It’s the hardest role I’ve ever had to play.”
Kubrick had her perform the baseball bat scene 127 times, during which she becomes aware of how insane her husband is when he confronts her, and it has been said that Kubrick also refused to acknowledge her work and intentionally isolated her from the team, but this has not been confirmed.
9.
Bill Skarsgård of Item, likened the role of iconic horror villain Pennywise to a destructive relationship. He was glad to part with the clown after filming, but also described how afterward he was home and had “strange, vivid dreams about Pennywise” every night.
10.
And co-star James McAvoy claimed that he, too, had frequent nightmares about the clown after filming: “The only one I can remember is that I was lying on my side in bed and he was in bed with me. And he gently strokes my back and He tells me: ‘Wake up, James, wake up’. And I was terrified, pretending to be asleep. I just thought: ‘I have to pretend I’m asleep, I have to pretend I’m asleep’. I had a lot of nightmares with Pennywise, but that’s the only one in particular that I can remember.”
eleven.
Kyle Richards, actress in Halloween, was only 8 years old when she played Lindsey in the film, which introduced horror icon Michael Myers to the world. For Richards, it wasn’t the making of the film but rather seeing herself in it that had an adverse effect: “I had no idea what I was in for. Seeing it for the first time, complete, it turned out to be a very, very different movie. It was really terrifying and it was true that, after that, I slept with my mother until I was 15 years old. I was very scared, “he said.
12.
the actress of SuspiriaDakota Johnson said of playing Susie, a dancer at a mysterious German dance school that turns out to be run by witches, that: “It screwed me up so bad I had to go to therapy.” She described the difficult shooting conditions in an abandoned hotel on top of a mountain.
He later said, “Sometimes when I’m working on a project, and I’m not ashamed of it, I’m a very touchy person and I pick up on people’s emotions. after that with someone who’s really nice is a really good way to move on and put that project behind you.”
13.
Natalie Portman, star of black swansaid she was physically and emotionally exhausted after finishing shooting the psychological horror film: “It was the first time I understood how you can get so involved in a role that it can kill you.”
14.
And finally, we will conclude with an example from television: Evan Peters, from American Horror Storyhas played numerous villains and scary characters during his time on the series, calling this “really hard to do” and saying, “It hurts my soul and Evan as a person. There’s a lot of anger that has invaded”.
“It’s just exhausting. It’s really mentally exhausting and you don’t want to get to that point ever in your life,” Peters said of filming frightening and disturbing content. “You have to be like that for the scenes, and that ends up being incorporated into your life in a way. You’re trapped and you start screaming saying: ‘What the hell? This is not who I am.’ I try very hard to deal with that.”
This post was translated from English.