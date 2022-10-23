Horror movies 2022, ranked according to how many nights they will leave you without sleep

By Ignacio De La Maza

it’s coming Halloween and therefore, the favorite season of all those of us who enjoy movies that constantly threaten to give us a heart attack.

If you have already given up and redid all the classics, fortunately 2022 has not been without good horror films, from the return of historical franchises to the debut of new voices in the genre that promise to give us several nightmares in the years to come.

Now What defines a good horror movie? How much does it make you jump out of your seat? How afraid are you to leave the cinema and go to your car? How much blood is spilled?

Here we are of the belief that a great horror film should cause you at least a little insomnia. So, I’ve ranked the best horror movies I’ve seen this year based on their potential to scare you to sleep (sounds fun, right?).

Of course, I haven’t seen every horror movie that’s come out this year, so there will be some omissions. On the other hand, most of these tapes are not (yet) available for streaming, but you are ingenious people, something will come to your mind (wink, wink). Without further ado, go ahead:

8.- ‘Scream’ (Dir: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett)

What is it about?

Don’t be fooled by the title: ‘Scream’ is really ‘Scream 5’. In this first installment of the saga after the death of its creator Wes Craven (who directed the other 4), a group of young people must deal with the return of the (or the?) masked killer Ghostface. Characters from the original franchise return to help the new protagonists solve the mystery.

It’s good?

Quite. Some may find that ‘Scream’ (5)’s attempts to parody so-called ‘legacy sequels’ (where new and veteran characters from a franchise come together in the same story) and the ‘elevated horror’ that has dominated the genre during the last decade are not very subtle. But honestly, who turns to this franchise for subtlety? Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (“Ready Or Not”) do a solid job of taking the reins after the late teacher Wes Craven, the kills are creative and brutal, the characters are charismatic, and the film is watchable. It’s okay.

How many nights will it leave me sleepless?

Zero nights. At most it will make you nervous when the phone rings, but who doesn’t experience that?

7.- ‘X’ (Dir: Ti West)

What is it about?

The production of a pornographic movie arrives at a farm to film their new ‘play’. Under false pretenses they get the elderly owners to lease the place to them, but what they don’t know is that these old men have a history of homicidal tendencies and a predilection for young blood.

It’s good?

About. Ti West is a cult figure in modern horror, and the man knows exactly where to position the camera for maximum tension. ‘X’ also looks flawless, viscera-strewn celluloid footage reminiscent of old classics like ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’. However, his execution doesn’t hide too many surprises: If you read the premise, you can already predict most of his tricks. It’s good to pass the time (there’s a prequel ‘Pearl’, which came out a few months later and I haven’t seen it yet).

How many nights will it leave me sleepless?

Hmm, difficult. Maybe one? If you are afraid of the elderly and losing your vitality? What do I know?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pl90UoDYNaE

6.- ‘The Black Phone’ (Director: Scott Derrickson)

What is it about?

Based on the short story by Joe Hill (son of Stephen King), ‘The Black Phone’ follows a young boy who is kidnapped by the town’s deranged serial killer. Locked in a basement, he must turn to the ghosts of the captor’s previous victims and his inexplicably psychic sister if he is to survive.

It’s good?

Same yes. The plot is simple and honestly not too scary, but Ethan Hawke is superb as the sociopathic kidnapper, and there’s this sort of Stephen King/Stranger Things thing where childish sensibilities meet the horrors of the adult world. It’s not much of a reveal either, but it’s a solid tape, well acted, and doesn’t stretch the elastic too much.

How many nights will it leave me sleepless?

One, especially if you fear kidnappers and the ghosts of children.

5.- ‘Nope’ (Dir: Jordan Peele)

What is it about?

When their father dies under mysterious circumstances, a young man and his sister decide to try to capture a record of what they believe to be a UFO hovering over their family ranch. Of course, this turns out to be a more difficult and dangerous task than they thought.

It’s good?

Super. Jordan Peele is perhaps the horror director who provokes the most fervor these days, and although ‘Nope’ is not as provocative as ‘Get Out’ or as sinister as ‘Us’, his imagination is wide and his ability to make your hair on top is relentless. As always, Peele has plenty on his mind, from our culture’s fascination with tragedy and pain to the inclemency of the entertainment industry. All of this wrapped up in a big-budget spectacle worthy of the master himself, Steven Spielberg.

How many nights will it leave me sleepless?

About two. There’s a sequence with a monkey that has to be one of the most disturbing things put on screen this year, and other tricks up its sleeve that I won’t reveal here.

4.- ‘Resurrection’ (Director: Andrew Semans)

What is it about?

A woman begins to lose her sanity after reuniting with an abusive man from her past. To reveal anything else would be to risk ruining one of the most surprising movies of the year.

It’s good?

Excellent, actually. Rebecca Hall, who stars in the film, has one of the most expressive and versatile faces in Hollywood, and here she uses it to tackle a story that is equal parts horrifying and ridiculous (seriously, this movie is crazy). A sequence of more than 7 minutes in the middle of the film, in which Hall’s character reveals (in a continuous shot) the truth behind her past, is one of the most powerful cinematic moments that she has seen in this film. 2022.

How many nights will it leave me sleepless?

At least 3. The actual premise of ‘Resurrection’ is one of creepy levels of evil and madness, but you might catch yourself laughing at how insane it turns out to be.

3.- ‘Smile’ (Dir: Parker Finn)

What is it about?

After witnessing a horrific suicide at her workplace, a therapist begins seeing a grinning demon capable of taking any form. She soon discovers that the tragedy she witnessed has infected her with a curse, setting off a race against time to get it out before a fatal outcome.

It’s good?

Perhaps the best trick of ‘Smile’ was that its trailer was so, so bad, that the film turns out to be a pleasant surprise. It’s not very original (if you’ve seen ‘It Follows’ or ‘El Aro’, you won’t find anything very new here), but it’s undeniably efficient at making you jump out of your seat. Director Parker Finn directs colorfully and virtuously despite it being her first film, while Sosie Bacon (Kevin’s daughter) is empathetic as a woman plagued by so much horror that she begins to lose her sanity.

How many nights will it leave me sleepless?

A whole week. As I was saying: ‘Smile’ REALLY wants to make you jump out of your seat, and if you’re skittish, you’ll likely find their jump scares fest overwhelming. Also: Irrational fear of smiling people.

2.- ‘Speak No Evil’ (Dir: Christian Tafdrup)

What is it about?

In the middle of their vacation, a Danish couple meets a Dutch couple who invites them to visit them at their country house. Arriving with their young daughter, the protagonists soon learn that their hosts don’t have the best of manners, seemingly testing the limits of how long their guests are willing to put up with until it’s too late.

It’s good?

Depends. Europeans don’t mess around when it comes to horror movies, and despite the fact that ‘Speak No Evil’ spends at least 3/4 of its duration more like a social satire than a horror story, its ending is such level of cruelty and evil that can ruin the entire movie for several. I’m trying to say that unless you’re able to step back and admire her for her ambition, the movie won’t leave you with a good taste in your mouth.

How many nights will it leave me sleepless?

Arabian nights, plus multiple showers.

1.- ‘Barbarian’ (Dir: Zach Cregger)

What is it about?

A woman discovers that the property she leased through AirBnB is being occupied by another man, due to an apparent reservation problem. The movie isn’t really about that, but ‘Barbarian’ is one of those films that you have to watch knowing as little as possible. Go see her and continue

It’s good?

Unless the last 2 months of 2022 bring us any surprises, ‘Barbarian’ is the best horror movie of this year. Furious, political, macabre, violent, hilarious and deeply sad, it is one of those films that grab you by the neck in its first minute and don’t let go until the end. Zach Cregger, best known for his work as a comedian, includes a number of twists, surprises, tricks and ideas that would make a seasoned director blush, leaving the door open for what will hopefully be a brilliant career as a filmmaker.

How many nights will it leave me sleepless?

Every night, but because you’ll be too excited to tell your friends what you saw (and because you’ll realize there are too many definitions for the word ‘monster’).