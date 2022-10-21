Horror movies on Netflix, HBO and streaming for Halloween

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker recently returned to the screen. But it is always worth seeing the Sanderson sisters in the original story.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

The best of the two most exciting seasons of the year: Halloween and Christmas. The best thing is that you can see it now and also in two months. She’s a little scary, but she’s just adorable.

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle (1992)

your next movie marathon It would not be complete without this psychological film that shows a nanny full of thirst for revenge, ready to destroy the life of her former boss.

Misery (1990)

Old, but good. This Stephen King classic shows us Kathy Bates as an obsessive fan.

Fatal Attraction (1987)

An ’80s classic: Michael Douglas and Glenn Close bring to life this shocking story between a cheating husband and a mistress who refuses to leave for good.

Ms.45 (1981)

Ms.45 (1981)Everett Collection.

This cult film by Abel Ferrara tells the story of a silent seamstress who begins her revenge after being attacked twice, on the same day, on the streets of New York.

The Shining (1980)

An aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic (Jack Nicholson!) accepts a position as the caretaker of a historic hotel and moves his wife (Shelley Duvall) and son with him. Things start to go very wrong very quickly.

The Watcher in the Woods (1980)

Do not trust yourself thinking that it is a Disney movie. In this movie Bette Davis will make you scream with fright.

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Lots of houses, lots of murders, in this 1979 James Brolin movie. The worst thing is reading the legend that ‘it is based on a real house’.

Watership Down (1978)

The psychedelic animated film Watership Down about rabbits in distress has caused many people to dislike these seemingly calm little animals.

Suspiria (1977)

Director Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake drew all the buzz, but the original story of this haunted dance academy is always worth watching.

Carries (1976)

Mean Girls may have a lot of this movie, but this Hollywood classic includes gallons and gallons of pig’s blood. This is the original nightmare of every teenager.

Young Frankenstein (1974)