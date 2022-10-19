Horror movies on Netflix, HBO and streaming for Halloween

With a brilliant cast made up of Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman, Cloris Leachman, Teri Garr, Madeline Kahn, this funny script by Mel Brook shows us the life of a young Frankenstein and his challenges in modern life.

The Exorcist (1973)

A very terrifying story, based on real events.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rosemary’s Baby remains unmatched in the psychological horror category, but don’t let John Cassavetes’ Mia Farrow and the Satanic Neighbors ruin your next visit to New York City.

Wait Until Dark (1967)

Audrey Hepburn she plays a blind woman who manages to thwart intruders by turning off all the lights in her apartment. But the audience manages to put themselves in her true shoes, by deciphering everything that is happening by listening to the men destroy everything around the house, while trying to kill her.

The Birds (1963)

Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection

There are violent scares, yes: birds gouging out people’s eyes and children being chased. Although it is aesthetically perfect, this film has nothing to fear from the threat of Freddy Krueger. The existential fear in The Birds is even worse.

Psycho (1960)

Is there a more famous or more terrifying shower scene in the entire world of cinema? Alfred Hitchcock came up with the perfect horror movie with Psycho, employing clever camera tricks and a wonderfully haunting performance from Anthony Perkins.

Freaks (1932)

This movie in the middle of the Prohibition Era is still incredibly terrifying.

Nosferatu (1922)

A true icon in the horror genre (particularly as it relates to vampires), Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror by FW Murnau was a hit when it was released in 1922, praised for its visual effects and poetic scripts. ‘Here is the story of Dracula before he was buried alive in clichés, jokes, TV parodies, cartoons and more than 30 other movies,’ commented Roger Ebert decades later.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.