Horror movies on Netflix not to sleep: ‘His House’, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series
If you are one of the people who enjoys strong emotions and who does not mind sleeping a little at night, here is a list of the horror movies that you can find on Netflix and that are definitely only suitable for the bravest.
Directed by Remi Weekes, ‘His House’ is one of the best horror movies of 2020. Its story is about two South Sudanese refugees who escape to the UK to have a better chance at life.
As they try to get used to their new home, they discover that something supernatural from their homeland has followed them to Europe. In ‘His House’ the terror is not only caused by the paranormal entity, but also by the xenophobia of the locals and strong feelings such as guilt, pain and abandonment.
The ‘Fear Street’ trilogy
Based on a popular series of books with the same name and written by RL Stine (same author of ‘Goosebumps’), the ‘Fear Street’ trilogy tells a single story, which takes place over 300 years in a small town in the United States called Shadyside.
In that place, horrible murders occur from time to time in such an inexplicable way that most of them go unpunished. Each of the tapes takes place in a different period of time, but in all of them the objective of the protagonists is very clear: discover the identity of the witch of Shadyside before she finds them and kills them all.
Director David Blue García brought this remake that honors Tobe Hooper’s original work by focusing more on primitive fear than the supernatural, with a more aggressive and predatory Leatherface.
Jessica Biel complements this horror story with a spectacular performance, as she makes the audience feel her fear and desperation to escape the psychopath and save her life.
Tape reminiscent of ‘The Wicker Man’ from 1973, since in a similar way to that story, ‘Apostle’ follows Thomas Richardson, a man who follows his sister’s trail to a mysterious island.
The girl has been kidnapped by a dangerous religious sect, who demand a ransom for her. As Thomas enters the heart of the island, he discovers that something very dark and disturbing is happening there, for which he must fight to save his sister and his own life.
For a time, it was thought that this Stephen King story was impossible to adapt to a series or a movie, until Mike Flanagan came along and proved otherwise.
The also director of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’, ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’, ‘Hush’ and ‘Doctor Sleep’ successfully tackled the story of ‘Gerald’s Game’, to break down all its terrifying potential.
This film tells the story of Jessie and Gerald, a married couple who travel to a cabin in the middle of the woods to have a second chance at their relationship.
There Gerald proposes to his partner to handcuff her to the bed, something that she accepts. Everything seems to be going well until the man dies of a heart attack, so from that moment the fight for Jessie’s survival begins.
Netflix is famous, among other things, for bringing horror films and series from around the world to Western audiences. This is the case of ‘May the Devil Take You’, an Indonesian film that takes horror to another level.
Its story is about Alfie, a girl who, together with her stepsister, visits an old house in the middle of the forest to try to find answers about her father’s illness.
What they did not know is that a supernatural force dwells in that place that has a close relationship with the dark past of their family.
It tells the story of a girl named Alice who is dedicated to making shows for adults on the Internet. One day when she tries to log into her account, she discovers that someone has been using her profile: an exact replica of herself.
From that moment on, the events that occur during his live videos make it clear that a paranormal entity is trying to sabotage his work.