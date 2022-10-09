horror movies to scare you to death





geekzillos, we are already in the spooky season! Yes, this time of year that goes from October 1 to 31, that is, until Halloween. With the arrival of autumn, the rains and the cold, it is inevitable not to think about snuggling up in bed and putting ourselves in a mood according to the atmosphere around the most terrifying night of the year: sweets, costumes, scares, and of course horror movies. that we love so much. For this reason, to warm up before the arrival of Halloween and the Day of the Dead, we want to leave you with an extensive list of movies from Star + terror that yes or if they have to do at this time of year.

1. Psycho

Nominated for four Academy Awards, this thriller remains one of the most shocking and terrifying of all time. Anthony Perkins plays the nervous but friendly owner of the Bates motel, who has problems with his mother and an obsession with a beautiful guest that ends in murder.

Alfred Hitchcock’s movie “Psycho” made people think twice before getting in the shower…

2. Alien

When the crew of the Nostromo responds to a distress signal from a barren planet, they discover a deadly life form reproducing within human hosts. Now the crew must fight to stay alive and stop the creature from reaching Earth. Directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver in her first performance, this legendary first film in the Alien saga will take your breath away!

3. Run away!

Chris, a young black man played by Daniel Kaluuya, visits the country house of the family of his white girlfriend, played by Allison Williams. As time goes by, the boy becomes involved in the true and sinister reason behind the invitation. At first, Chris assumes the family’s overly accommodating behavior is a nervous attempt to deal with his daughter’s interracial relationship. However, as the weekend progresses, a series of disturbing discoveries lead him to unravel a truth he never imagined.

4. Black Swan

If you are lovers of thrillers that blow your mind, this will undoubtedly leave you breathless. In 2010, Natalie Portman won the Oscar for Best Actress for her impressive performance in this dark, psychosexual thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky. Nina (Portman) is a talented but unstable dancer on the brink of stardom. Pushed to the limit by her art director (Vincent Cassel) and a seductive rival (Mila Kunis), Nina loses her sense of reality, which plunges her into a nightmare. The Black Swan Movie is another psychological horror movie that was critically acclaimed and is available on Star+.

5. The Fly

A scientist on the brink of a major discovery is transformed into a fly when his experiment goes awry.

6. Extermination

A nursing patient wakes up from a coma in an empty room… A desolate hospital… in a deserted city. A powerful virus, which leaves its victims in a permanent state of murderous rage, has transformed the world around him into a seemingly desolate wasteland. Now a group of survivors must fight to stay alive, not knowing that the worst is yet to come…

7. A quiet place

“If they hear you, they hunt you.” This horror thriller, directed by John Krasinski and nominated for the Golden Globes for Best Original Score, recounts the life of a family in a post-apocalyptic world that is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing. .

8. Sunshine: Sun Alert

Within 50 years, the Sun is in danger of dying and humanity with it. However, the last hope is the journey of a spaceship with a group of eight astronauts carrying a device whose purpose is to give a new life to the star. However, deep in space and without communication with Earth, the mission is complicated.

9. Bloody Wedding

Another horror movie found on Star+ is Bloody Wedding, which follows a young bride as she joins her new husband’s wealthy and eccentric family in a tradition that turns into a deadly game as everyone fights for survival.

10. Wicked Bonds

When India Stoker turns eighteen, she loses her beloved father and best friend, Richard, in a tragic car accident. Her peaceful life in the isolated family mansion is suddenly shattered. Her father’s brother, Charlie, shows up unexpectedly at her funeral and decides to stay with her and her emotionally unstable mother, Evie.

11. A Quiet Place 2

12.Fresh

13. Jennifer’s Body

14. Split

15.Sleepy Hollow

16. The Nighthouse

17.Scream (2022)

18. The Empty Man

19.Chained

20.Red Eye

21. 28 Weeks Later

22. A Cure for Wellness

23. What Lies Beneath

24. No Exit

25.Bad Hair

26. Krampus

27. The Hunt

28. Alien: Covenant

29.Ouija: Origin of Evil

30.Underwater

31.Curse of Chucky



