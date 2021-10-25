Horror movies to watch on Netflix on Halloween

Tremble … There is no Halloween without fear. Without a good horror movie. Of those beautiful because they are scary. Otherwise scary … So here you go 20. To watch streaming on Netflix. Without waiting for the night of October 31st. To quote a classic that of Halloween, the night of the witches…

The symbol of Halloween

A real nightmare. Basically this is the image of Jack-o’-Lantern. The head carved into the orange pumpkin which is the symbol of Halloween. And to spend a proper evening, the choice is obligatory: to look at the scariest horror movies. Netflix offers so many to watch in streaming. Here are the 20 horror movies to see on Halloween that we have chosen for you. Some are new, others have become classics in just a few years. Good vision from fear!

Horror movies recommended for Halloween on Netflix

The Conjuring, the Enfield case

Voltage. Fear. Vintage from the 70s. A true director (James Wan) and an Oscar nominated protagonist (Vera Farmiga) The best of recent horror, now a contemporary classic that has revolutionized the genre. 1977, a medium tries to unravel the reason for the Amytiville massacre (real location of another saga of fear), in the USA. In England something else happens. That is, in Enfield, the Hodgson family find themselves living in another haunted house. Inexplicable events follow one another. Janet, the little girl, is the most sensitive …

La Llorona, the tears of evil

Mexican myths and satanic rituals in Los Angeles. The woman who in 1600 had killed her children to punish her husband who had betrayed her. Doomed to wander forever. Until LA in 1973. Where a social worker, her husband policeman killed, has to look after the children alone. And he understands that they are in danger. After she was forced to separate a Mexican mother from her two children, whom the woman kept segregated in the cellar. Because? Supernatural fear and thrills, with Critic’s Choice Award nominations.

A Classic Horror Story

Italian chills, rooted in the South… Five of them in a caravan, including Elsa (Matilda Lutz) who wants to terminate her newly discovered pregnancy. he’s on his way home. The camper has an accident. I’m in the nothingness of Calabria. Only woods. And a house that looks like something out of a nursery rhyme. But it is terrifying… The director Roberto De Feo specializes in new Italian horror.

The Visit

In 2015 M Night Shyamalan, the director of The sixth sense, back to pure horror. Two teenage brothers are sent by their mother to the home of grandparents they have never met. Rebecca, she wants to make a documentary about those sweet grandparents. But why hadn’t he ever seen them? What had separated the mother from them? When they arrive at their grandparents’ big house, Rebecca and her brother “feel” something …

The Orphanage

A couple transforms an old orphanage, where their wife grew up, into a welcoming center for children. Among them Simon, the adopted son. Who is sick with AIDS, has strange and very disturbing friends. And that disappears on his birthday. Really creepy. The “maestro” Guillermo Del Toro produces.

Wounds

After picking up a cell phone during a fight, Will, a bartender in New Orleans, begins receiving disturbing messages and finds himself slowly losing his mind. Wounds (2019), directed by Babak Anvari, boasts an exceptional cast. The protagonists, in fact, are Armie Hammer And Dakota Johnson.

A quiet place

A pleasant surprise. The directorial debut of John Krasinski is an unmissable horror, where the actor wanted his wife next to him Emily Blunt. A quiet place (2018) tells the story of the Abbott family, who must survive the creatures that are exterminating humanity. The only way is to hide and not make any noise, because these aliens have exceptional hearing. The sequel arrived in 2021, but it didn’t make the same scary.

Saw, the riddle

Someone mentioned it about Squid Game. Who are the two men we see immediately, chained, facing each other? where am I? why am i there? They don’t know either. But a mysterious voice reveals clues to them one after another. What to do when you can’t move and don’t know where to go?

Terrified

Unexplained events happen in homes in a Buenos Aires neighborhood. Not even the intervention of paranormal investigators and a former policeman seems to be able to stop the deaths. Terrified (2017) of Damian Rugna is an Argentine horror that amazed everyone.

The dawn of the Living Dead

It is now a classic. The horror movie to see on Halloween. It is always worth watching. An epidemic (reminds you of anything?) Turns people into cannibal zombies. A handful of survivors seek refuge in a shopping mall. The dawn of the Living Dead (2004) is directed by Zack Snyder but it is the remake of Zombie (1978) by the king of horror George A. Romero. Protagonists, Jake Weber, Sarah Polley And Ving Rhames.

Svaha – The sixth finger

Police officer Hwang and a priest investigate a murder case in which the main suspect may be a member of the Deer Mount cult. Terrible and unknown consequences await them. Svaha is a South Korean horror, Netflix original production.

Friday 13

Reboot of a super classic of the same name (from 1980, the first of a saga). Let’s go back to Camp Crystal Lake, 30 years later. Jason who was the victim then is now the executioner. Five boys disappear, attacked in the night by a masked man. The brother of one of the girls who never came back arrives at Camp Crystal Lake. And find a group of daddy’s kids. But night falls for everyone.

Case 39

Emily is a social worker. But case 39, that of little Lillith, is anything but normal. What’s going on in that family? What are they hiding? Case 39 shows us an unprecedented Renée Zellweger struggling with an unconventional horror.

The rite

Inspired by the essay The rite. True story of an exorcist today from Matt Baglio, The rite is a film starring the 2021 Oscar Award Anthony Hopkins. And it tells the story of a young priest who is accompanied to Rome by his mentor for a course on exorcism. Nothing will go as planned.

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy Krueger could not miss in a review of the films to see on Halloween. The scariest character par excellence. Freddy vs. Jason is the crossover between two very famous series. Released after seven chapters of the saga of Nightmare with Freddy Krueger and ten of the saga of Friday 13 with Jason Voorhees. Fear is assured.

Hostel III

We assume you’ve already seen the other two. Otherwise, go get them. Why that of Hostel is one of the most loved horror sagas. In this third installment, the action got married in Las Vegas. Where 4 men are kidnapped to be tortured and killed. But is it really so?

Malign influences

It is a Spanish horror, Netflix original, directed by Denis Rovira van Boekholt and starring Manuela Vellés. Who plays a nurse who comes home after so many years. But obscure presences in the family home plunge her into a nightmare.

Ghost stories

4 horror stories. This is the Indian horror Ghost Stories, directed by well-known Bollywood names such as Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar And Anurag Kashyap. A particular film, an experiment for a cinematography usually dedicated to other genres.

Man in the Dark

The Man in the Dark is a Gulf War veteran. Blind and alone, after the death of his daughter in an accident. three young people, looking for easy money, decide to rob him. They learned that the man was compensated by the insurance. And one night they venture into his house. Who is the cat and who are the mice? Very violent and horror. Pure horror, not just psychological.

Eli

Little Eli has a rare disease that doesn’t allow him to be outdoors. When his parents manage to create a protected structure to allow him to get out of his bubble, Eli falls victim to strange supernatural phenomena.

