Horror movies to watch: the 20 scariest titles

No.It will certainly not be the definitive list but this one of 20 horror movies to see it may be the starting point for getting closer to a genre always too little understood and appreciated. Yes why in addition to thrilling titles without too many mental superstructures, horror has also produced groundbreaking films and policies over the decades.

They just don’t have changed the imagery and the rules of the genre but they were very important for the emancipation of women. As in all films starring the so-called final girl, that is to say the last person alive who, in horror and slasher movies, survives the fury of the killer, to then tell about his ordeal.

Horror movies to see: the 20 titles

1. Shining (1980)

Absolute cult signed Stanley Kubrick, Shining is now a super classic. But the complexity and richness of the staging of the genius of cinema means that you will discover an extra thrill even at the fiftieth vision. And this also thanks to the fundamental source text of Stephen King. Which plunges us into the horror of the now mythical Overlook Hotel and the protagonist’s sick mind Jack Nicholson.

Babadook (2014)

Directed by the Australian Jennifer Kent, this small low-budget horror has become one of the cinematic cases of the last years. The story is that of a widow and her little son who, after reading an obscure storybook, will find themselves having to fight a black man that materializes in the house. A horror, especially of the soul, which owes a lot to the cinema of Darren Aronofsky.

The exorcist (1972)

Always in the top ten of the scariest films in the history of cinema, the film of William Friedkin tells, with raw realism, the possession of a teenager by Satan himself. A cult that has generated some sequels and that, in the coming months, it will return with a real new saga. Where we will see, after fifty years, the mother protagonist of the first film: the divine Ellen Burstyn.

In Venice… a shocking red December (1973)

Interpreted by Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland, the film by the Englishman Nicolas Roeg is a horror of the soul starring a couple struggling with the elaboration of a mourning. For the loss of his beloved daughter. Away to the Lagoon, they will also have to deal with a mysterious killer wearing a red raincoat. Just what his daughter was wearing, when a few months earlier, she drowned in a pond.

Suspiria (1977)

Directed by the master Dario Argento, the first film in the witches trilogy is a masterpiece of tension and staging. Set in a dance school inhabited by evil witches, the film is one version dark from Alice in Wonderland. Where the protagonist, Jessica Harper, must defeat Evil with her goodness and her courage. Remake, in 2018, directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Saw – The Riddler (2004)

Filmed in just 18 days, the little cult directed by James Wan tells of a sadistic serial killer, fond of riddles, who takes two men hostage. While the police are desperately trying to arrest a dangerous killer named Jigsaw. Inventive and original, the film has one of the most breathtaking final twists of the last years.

Run – Get Out (2017)

Film that revealed the director’s talent Jordan Peele, the film is one of the most political and original horror films of the last decade. The story is that of a African American boy struggling with the white family, supremacist (and murderer) of his beautiful girlfriend. Who will do everything to eliminate him from society as well.

The hills Have Eyes (1977)

Directed by the specialist Wes Craven, the film was one of the most groundbreaking titles of the decade. Thanks to his mix between slasher movie, western and horror to the death. The story is that of an unfortunate family struggling with a series of murderous creatures modified by the radiation of an American military camp. Very well redone by Alexandre Aja in 2006.

Rosemary’s Baby (1969)

Film it has launched the “fashion” of satanic cinema, the film directed by Roman Polanski it is still today one of the scariest titles in history of the cinema. The plot focuses on (unwanted) pregnancy of a young woman by Satan. And the frightening consequences that will come after birth. Due to a unsuspected satanic sect living in the palace of the woman and her husband.

Henry rain of blood (1989)

“Famous” for being mocked in a scene by Dear Diary by Nanni Moretti, the John McNoughton movie is actually one of the most fascinating thrillers of recent cinema. Raw, violent and hopeless, Henry rain of blood tells the descent into hell of a serial killer. Who can not help but also kill those he loves.

Scream (1995)

After the triumph of the saga Nightmare, Wes Craven guesses another brilliant idea by packaging a little horror that immediately became a cult. Thanks to its mix of parody, thrill and healthy mockery of contemporary fashions. But also thanks to the presence of Drew Barrymore, Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox. Many sequels, unfortunately not all up to par.

The Descent – Descent into darkness (2005)

Low Cost Cult directed by Neil Marshall, the film tells of a group of friends, passionate about extreme sports, who find themselves taking a trip inside some beautiful caves. What they don’t know however is that some humanoids, with monstrous features, have populated those places for centuries. And who, above all, are very hungry for fresh meat.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Made by a couple of rookie directors, the film was one of the most striking cinematic cases of recent decades. Being the film with the lowest budget grossing hundreds of millions of dollars. The story, shot as a fake documentary, is that of a group of students who disappear without explanation in a grove believed to be inhabited by the terrible Blair Witch.

It Follows (2014)

Horror among the most terrifying and original of recent years, It Follows, written and produced by David Robert Mitchell, tells of a nineteen year old who falls victim to some kind of persecution by a supernatural entity, which is transmitted sexually. And that he will do anything to kill the unfortunate.

Paranormal Activity (2007)

A couple fears that a spirit will haunt their home and installs a surveillance camera system to check. Never was an idea more reckless since soon very disturbing presences appear. And that terrify the two young lovers. Violent and metaphysical, the film rose to prominence in Italy for the fiery statements expressed by Dario Argento. Which called it a crazy nonsense.

Carrie – Satan’s gaze (1976)

Based on a Stephen King novel, the film revealed the horror talent of Brian DePalma and that of the actress of the great Sissy Spacek. High school student shy and bullied by brutal companions who, during the prom, will unleash all her telekinetic powers after a cruel joke. Remake in 2013 starring Chloë Grace Moretz.

Do not open that door (1974)

Seminal film for the horror genre, Do not open that door tells the story of a group of five Texan boys who end up in the clutches of a family of cannibal killers. Among whose components stands out Leatherface, who will become one of the most famous serial killers in horror cinema. And it will kick off a saga that knows no sunset.

Hereditary – The roots of evil (2018)

Directed by the talented Ari Aster, the film is the chilling story of Annie, Toni Collette, and her conflicted relationship with her son Peter. Who has never forgiven him for having unwittingly tried to kill him during a sleepy episode. But the most disturbing figure of the family is undoubtedly there thirteen year old daughter Charlie. Seeing is believing.

Hush – The terror of silence (2016)

Deaf-mute writer since the age of 13, Maddie is a successful storyteller who is trying to finish her new novel. He spends his days in an isolated house, where he only interacts with the cat and the neighbor but, one night, is being targeted by a psychopath which, once the woman’s handicap is discovered, becomes even more cruel. A tense psychological horror with a very strong impact.

Halloween – The night of the witches (1978)

Very lucky saga created by John Carpenter, the first Halloween marks the Jamie Lee Curtis’ acting debut. Which, over the decades, will often resume the role of the poor Laurie Strode, haunted by the psychopathic serial killer Michael Myer. Until next time Venice Film Festival we will see yet another chapter Halloween Kills, in honor of the delivery of the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement to Jamie.

