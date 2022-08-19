‘Horror poker’ in the world will affect the country

Although the Dominican Republic is a country invaded by optimism coming from all spheres of government, the reality of the world is very different and this island is on earth, not on the planet Venus.

In the World economy is converging an atypical phenomenon of combined crises like it hasn’t been seen before: a serious recession on the way, price inflation, high interest rates, and massive debt.

The factors that trigger this terrible reality are structural, but they have been aggravated by the covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the tension between China and the United States and a policy of anti-Russian sanctions that are already wreaking havoc in Europe and triggering inflation around the world.

What is resulting from the irruption of this calamitous phenomenon It is a deglobalization process that was already induced by the policies implemented by Former President Donald Trump and Britain’s Brexitwhich is reinforced by protectionist measures in many countries in the face of the danger of famine.

I do not know who can have experience in the world and less in the country to handle a crisis like the one that is in sight because, as the renowned economist Nouriel Roubini stated two weeks ago, in the serious crisis of 1970 there was a slowdown with inflation, but with low debt; while the financial crisis of 2008, the trigger was the debt, but inflation did not skyrocket.

The expert was so graphic that no one could explain it better: “In previous recessions, like the last two, we had massive monetary and fiscal easing. This time we are going to enter a recession by tightening monetary policy and there is no fiscal space. Now there are negative aggregate supply shocks and historically high debt ratios,” Roubini pointed out.

The effects in the country

I know that officials in the country have become experts in selling optimism over reality, which turns your dreams of today into nightmares of tomorrow, but that does not mean that everyone is fooled.

With this lacerating reality, the government of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) headed by Luis Abinader and Hipólito Mejía, is focused on a spiral of food imports that have not been able to contain inflation, external and internal indebtedness, stagnation of state investment for support subsidies and distribute pesetas among people who are falling in droves into poverty.

The hardest and most lasting blow to the Dominican economy is the one that is being given to the national agriculturalwith 700 agricultural professionals canceled, paralysis of the productive projects of associations and cooperatives in the field, all to favor the massive importation of basic foods, subsidized by the government and free of customs duties.

Since the Abinader government was installed on August 16, 2020, the country has taken a violent turn from producing food to increasingly importing it, which strengthens the speculative trade and bankrupts the national producer.

And that trend has been sustained and institutionalized. Instead of stimulating national production in the face of the Covid pandemic and the dislocation of prices and transportation around the world, the government continued its triumphant march of bankrupting producers and lining importing intermediaries with money –and to top it off– making them approve in its Congress a tailor-made suit with Law 6-22 of zero tariff to import agricultural goods.

In less than 90 days of this law, the country registers nearly 100 “companies” that have imported more than six million quintals of pinto beans and nearly three million quintals of black beans.

In addition, they have imported 13.5 million quintals of chicken meat, 2.5 million quintals of garlic and more than 900,000 quintals of pork (leg).

What domestic bean, garlic, or chicken or pork farmer can compete with government-funded importers who bring their goods duty-free?

The sad thing about all this is that small national producers and breeders are going bankrupt and cannot become importers, but the family basket, instead of going down in price, goes up.

It is the figures from the ministries that corroborate that inflation in one year represents about 6,000 pesos more in the basic basket and that the proportion of people who are falling into poverty and on their way to extreme poverty is on a sustained increase.

If the foregoing were not so, President Abinader would not be giving the bonus of 1,500 pesos a million deprived people, in addition to the ‘social aid’ programs that were already underway.

Naturally, the flowery verse of the Central Bank is that “inflation begins to subside” and I understand them in the cases of the officials of that entity, of the Edes, some superintendencies, who increase their salary and benefits from time to time, precisely taking advantage of the “adjustment for inflation”. How ironic!

The import boom

After that law and those subsidies, imports speak for themselves: Between January and June of this year, total imports exceeded 15,000 million dollars, with a growth of more than 4,000 million dollars in relation to the first half of the year 2021.

This means that for this full year, imports will exceed 30,000 million dollars. Tremendous feat! A country consuming what it does not produce and therefore, what does not create jobs either.

investment paralyzed

At a time when the Central Bank has a sustained policy of increasing monetary policy rates and commercial banks are raising their rates for all businesses, the government does not execute even half of the funds that it has budgeted to build works that technicians call investment or capital expenditure.

It is sad that we have been in government for two years in which the little that is budgeted for infrastructure works is not executed, which translates into less employment, less dynamic trade and less demand for manufacturing and agricultural production.

The very limited investment of the State does not help private investment, national and foreign, which is almost single-handedly supporting the generation of quality jobs and the availability of services.

The country has a record of investment promises that are repeated every time the president speaks to the country, while students await the construction of the UASD extensions and the Ocoeños are marching because the Ocoa-Rancho Arriba highway, promised by Abinader on five occasions, is not being built. No one remembers the new bridges to cross the Ozama River.

The year 2023 does not look good at all and whoever does not understand it now, will have to watch terrified the collapse of the foundations of macroeconomic stability and with it the deterioration of social and political peace in a pre-election year with reappointments in sight.