Hospital Clínic de Barcelona will drive digital innovation with AWS for more predictive and personalized medicine

MADRID, July 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Hospital Clínic de Barcelona has reached an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to promote digital innovation through cloud technology with the aim of moving towards “more predictive and personalized” medicine, based on “an ongoing relationship between patient and professional”, as reported in a press release.

The Clinic has already begun to migrate its SAP environment to AWS in collaboration with Techedge and is implementing a modern SAP HANA platform to which it will move up to nine terabytes of information.

Running critical SAP workloads in the cloud will allow the institution to “digitize operations and administrative processes to deliver better patient experiences and become a more data-driven organization,” they said.

The Clinic will be able to improve the availability and security of its corporate systems, optimize costs due to payment for use of ‘cloud’ services and facilitate the scaling of the technological infrastructure based on its needs at all times.

MAKE DECISIONS BASED ON REAL DATA

In addition, the hospital is building a data lake that it will also run on the AWS Cloud to enable advanced analytics capabilities, automate processes, gain insights from data, and increase agility and efficiency in its operations.

Thanks to this data lake, you will gain visibility into your internal and patient-facing operations that will allow you to make decisions based on real data. This information will allow the development of new tools to optimize user care, anticipate the status of patients and reduce mortality.

This tool has already been put into use in the hospital to anticipate and predict the worsening of the state of Covid-19 patients, which has helped make better decisions in advance, and it is also expected to reduce waiting lists by improving the efficiency of doctors’ schedules.

TRANSCRIPT OF MEDICAL CONSULTATIONS

Likewise, the collaboration between the Hospital Clínic and Amazon Web Services is aimed at creating an intelligent hospital through the use of the technology company’s artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

The Clinic plans to “revolutionize patient care” with technological tools that improve their experience both in the hospital and at home.

For example, the health center intends to use Amazon Transcribe, an AWS service that automatically converts speech to text, to transcribe medical consultations, allowing doctors to focus on caring for the patient and not on writing the details of the clinical case.

It also plans to use Amazon Lex, a chatbot creation service with conversational artificial intelligence, to facilitate the management of appointments and to monitor patients’ medication by telephone.

OPTIMIZE LOGISTICS IN THE HOSPITAL

Lastly, in the operational sphere, the Clinic plans to implement image recognition systems, based on Amazon Rekognition, that record the movement of materials within the hospital with the aim of optimizing the logistics flow.

By virtue of the agreement between both parties, AWS will become an associate member of the Clinical Advanced Technologies Initiative (CATI), promoted by the Clínic and the Leitat Technology Center to create a center dedicated to innovation in health digital. Thus, CATI members will be able to access technology and technical support from AWS.

The Director of Information Systems at Hospital Clínic, David Vidal, has stated that “there are great opportunities in data management that will result in the well-being” of patients. To take advantage of these opportunities, they will create a multidisciplinary working group focused on “prioritizing specific use cases and seeking to improve clinical and operational indicators”.

The director of CATI, Dr. Lluís Donoso, has pointed out that, thanks to the collaboration with AWS, they will be able to “offer great advantages to the health innovators” with whom they work and will facilitate “the acceleration of the creation processes and the improvement in the field of digital health.

For his part, the head of Health at AWS in Spain, Carlos Jouve, celebrated that they are already contributing to “improving the health experience of patients” by helping the Clinic become “an intelligent hospital based on data”.

“AWS’s many cloud services enable the hospital to improve agility, increase process efficiency, and accelerate patient-centric innovation,” he said.