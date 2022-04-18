Hospital Damas de Ponce receives LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Top Performer distinction

It is the most important measurement of the medical centers in the USA, on inclusive policies and practices for LGBTQ+ patients and collaborators.

Headquarters of the Hospital Damas de Ponce. Photo: Courtesy of Hospital Damas de Ponce.

Of 906 health care centers that participated, 251 obtained the recognition. Among them are the Ladies and Veterans Hospitals of Puerto Rico. The Damas de Ponce hospital obtained a score of 90 out of 100 in the survey carried out.

“Our policies recognize, among others, respect for the right to self-identification of patients based on their biological sex, their gender identity, their gender expression and their sexual orientation. We have implemented multi-gender restroom signage to give reception of all gender expressions,” said María Mercedes Torres Bernal, administrator of the Damas Hospital, in a press release.

In the fifteenth edition of the Health Care Equality Index of the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HEI), the designation was granted, under four pillars with detailed criteria:

? Foundational Policies and Training on LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care

? Services and support for LGBTQ+ patients

? Employee benefits and policies

? Commitment of the patient and the community.

For its part, it was indicated that Hospital directors carried out educational campaigns for employees on health issues related to gender identity. Also, with strategic allies, they spread information about job offers for members of the LGBTQI+ community, allowing them to promote their free development in society.

“Every person deserves to have access to quality medical care, to be respected and listened to by their doctor and to feel safe in the center where you receive care. But LGBTQ+ people are often subject to discrimination in all spacesincluding health care facilities,” said Tari Hanneman, director of Health and Aging at The Human Rights Campaign.

The Health Care Equity Index aims to ensure that LGBTQ+ people are protected by their health care providers and feel safe seeking services. “Our active HEI participants They are truly pioneers in health care industry by implementing comprehensive and robust LGBTQ+ inclusive policies that will hopefully, because of their work, become standard practice,” Hanneman concluded.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC). Their programs seek to generate change transformer in everyday life of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBT+ issues, it reported.

With information from: Press Release.