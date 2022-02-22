Hospital de Clínicas and Institut Pasteur create the Mixed Genomic Medicine Unit

The Institut Pasteur de Montevideo and the Hospital de Clínicas signed an agreement that includes the creation of the Mixed Unit of Genomic Medicine, which will work in the university hospital and will promote exchanges between doctors and scientists to promote the application of knowledge related to genetics in clinical practice.

The directors of both institutions participated in the signing, Dr. Carlos Batthyány and Dr. Álvaro Villar, respectively; Dr. Alfonso Cayota, full professor of the Basic Department of Medicine of the Hospital de Clínicas and also principal investigator of the Functional Genomics Laboratory of the IP Montevideo; Dr. Daniela Lens, director of the Basic Department of Medicine (Hospital de Clínicas); and Dr. Sofía Grille, associate professor and head of the Hematology area in the Genomic Medicine laboratory (Hospital de Clínicas).

The new unit —which will be headed by Dr. Cayota— is a joint effort of several scientific groups from IP Montevideo (the Functional Genomics Unit, the Bioinformatics Unit and the Molecular Biology Unit) and the Basic Department of Medicine of the Hospital, located in the west wing on the 15th floor, the institute reported on its website.

Genomic medicine is the application of information from the genome and its derivatives (RNA, proteins, among others) to clinical practice, which makes it possible to complement clinical data and more efficiently guide medical decision-making, diagnosis and treatment. disease prevention. It is also considered a key component of what has been called “personalized medicine”.

The Joint Genomic Medicine Unit will be a space where scientists from the institute and specialists from the hospital will work. Its objectives include expanding capacities in genomic analysis of biomedical interest, developing joint research and development initiatives and projects, training activities for human resources and dissemination in the area of ​​Bioinformatics, Medical Genomics and Human Molecular Genetics, among others. others.

The Institut Pasteur will collaborate with the university hospital with a Genetic Analyzer 3500 sequencing and analysis kit (Applied Biosystems). It will also train professionals for its implementation.