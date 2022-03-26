Hospital del Parque de la Industria could remain the only one that will attend covid-19 in the capital – Prensa Libre

Coma participated in a celebration for the second year of operation of the Parque de la Industria Temporary Hospital, which was implemented by the Government of Guatemala for the exclusive care of coronavirus patients and in a tribute to the workers, according to reports. Network.

The Temporary Hospital of the Parque de la Industria could remain as the only care center to care for patients with covid-19 in the capital, so that the rest of the centers in the state network return to care for outpatient consultations and other types of diseases, according to announced the Minister of Health, Francisco Coma.

This care center was inaugurated on March 22, 2020, 9 days after the first case of covid-19 was identified in Guatemala, on March 13, 2020.

In his speech, Minister Coma said that recently it was considered important that the Parque de la Industria hospital will have in the future, because it will probably remain the only one in the capital to care for patients with covid-19.

“It will probably be you – the employees of that hospital – the only ones left watching covid in Guatemala City,” Coma said.

He added that the objective is for the hospitals of the national network to return to provide outpatient care and attention to the rest of the patients and that any patient with coronavirus be treated in the Parque de la Industria.

Also read: Health admits little influx in vaccination of children from 6 to 11 years in the capital and doctors explain why

Coma said that the pandemic taught something fundamental and the need for Guatemala to have a national center for respiratory diseases and this could be the future of the Parque de la Industria and that he would like the people who work at the Temporary Hospital of the Parque de la Industry become part of that project that they have in the not too long term.

“I am proud to be, by chance, someone who receives a tribute that I do not deserve, because I am only part of a gear, but I appreciate it, appreciate it and value it and above all I am proud because I believe that working with people with you It has only taught me to be a better human being. Enjoy your achievements, because each life saved is a door of blessing for you and your family”, said Coma to end his speech.

Also read: “Millions of vaccines will be discarded”: Data Laboratory assures that Health does not have the capacity to administer the doses

The minister arrived at that health center to pay tribute to the workers of that health center who for two years have cared for more than 29,000 people sick with covid-19.

Coma attended journalists and said that many people could have criticized that health center, but that they have worked hard in that hospital and are the emblematic part of the fight against covid-19 and also to thank the work they have done.

Also read: INTERACTIVE | 10 keys on vaccination against covid-19 for children from 6 to 11 years old and booster for those from 12 to 17 years old in Guatemala