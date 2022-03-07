Hospital Félix María Goico and Cecanot will no longer be “Covid hospitals”

The National Health Service (SNS) reactivated this week all the services offered to users in the Félix María Goico hospitals and the Intensive Care Unit of the Cardio Neuro-Ophthalmological and Transplant Center (Cecanot) and ceased to be health centers ” exclusive” to serve patients with Covid-19.

Mario Lama, executive director of the SNS explained that “due to the low demand for COVID-19 care, these hospitals were released to cover the health needs of the population and attend to other pathologies, in accordance with their portfolio of services.”

According to a press release issued by the institution, Lama also reported that adjustments will be made in the next week in centers in the northern and eastern regions of the country, which also care for COVID-19 patients, and will resume their usual services.

“This is not a dismantling of the Covid-19 Network since, if necessary, the areas will be available and while the resources are used to strengthen care for patients with other diseases,” the official explained.

In that same order, the head of the SNS added that in the Félix María Goico the respiratory triage area will remain in operation to attend to users who arrive with suspected coronavirus and refer them immediately to one of the hospitals that continue to be assigned to attend to these cases. .

“These are the Dr. Moscoso Puello, Marcelino Vélez Santana, Materno Infantil Santo Socorro and Infantile Robert Reid Cabral teaching hospitals in Greater Santo Domingo; Provincial Ángel Contreras in Monte Plata and old hospital in Boca Chica. Likewise, the old hospital in Bonao, the Simón Striddels in Azua and Jaime Sánchez in Barahona”, explained Lama.

Finally, in that same statement, the health unit highlighted that the Félix María Goico Hospital adds to its services a modern and equipped Dialysis Unit, which was created to care for kidney patients infected with Covid-19 and has now been renovated with new equipment to function as a conventional dialysis unit.

The modern area, directed by Dr. Ramón Ernesto Barreiro, has five machines and a cardiac resuscitation car, will offer services in three daily shifts for greater access and comfort of patients who require the service.

The Ministry of Public Health reported some 66 infected with Covid-19, out of a total of 5,126 samples processed in the last 24 hours.