Hospital infections. Too few specialized nurses and hygienists and Italy has the record of deaths: almost 11 thousand a year and if no action is taken, the toll will be 450 thousand deaths in 2050

29 NOV – In Italy 10,780 people die every year from hospital infections due to antibiotic resistance. By 2050, around 450 thousand people will die and this phenomenon will have cost our country at least 12 billion euros.

The alarm was raised by the latest census by the National Society of Infectious Risk Nurses (ANIPIO), conducted at the end of 2019, shortly before the outbreak of the pandemic, and updated in October 2021.

According to ANIPIO, also the training of health and social health workers in the prevention, control and surveillance of hospital infections (ICA) is inadequate and structural and technological deficiencies are also strong.

The identified causes are in particular in the shortage of personnel (specialized nurses and hygienists) and in the prescriptive malpractice

To these is added the ‘disinvestment’ in professionals with adequate training to fill the role of medical hygienist or nurse specialist in infectious risk (ISRI), to the advantage of clinical networks of nurses and doctors who – even if indispensable – do not they can adequately and effectively counterbalance the lack of infectious risk management skills, which are instead typical of an ISRI.

The specialist nurses surveyed by ANIPIO in all Italian public structures are a total of 497, of which 42 started this activity on the occasion of the pandemic, but also according to the standards set by the same ministry (Ministry of Health circular 8/1988) it would take about twice as much, as well as to deal with hospital infections in the structures there should also be hygienic doctors who today are missing the appeal for this specific task

Beyond the numbers, however, ANIPIO, in conjunction with the National Federation of the Orders of Nursing Professions (FNOPI), first of all reaffirms and relaunches the alerts already launched at European level by ECDC (the European Center for Prevention and Control diseases) on the occasion of the Country visit in 2017:

– there is a lack of institutional support at national, regional and local level;

– there is a lack of professional leadership at all levels;

– a responsible attitude is lacking at all levels;

– there is a lack of coordination in action between the various levels and within them;

– low awareness of the urgency of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by most stakeholders and a low tendency to take on the problem.

And to make up for these shortcomings, ANIPIO and FNOPI speak clearly: “We need nurses specialized in ICAs, but there is no regulatory framework that can enhance them even with adequate staffing”.

ANIPIO and FNOPI propose to “provide for more trained staff, more specialized nurses and ad hoc legislation that is updated and aware of the picture that emerges from hospital infections for Italy”.

The PNRR funds can adequately meet these needs, thanks to Mission 6, dedicated to health and oriented to the development of technical, professional, digital and managerial skills of health system personnel.

With three strengths:

– the launch of an extraordinary training plan on hospital infections for all healthcare and non-healthcare personnel in hospitals;

– the enhancement of the technical, digital and managerial skills of the health system personnel will take place through a program for the assignment of scholarships and the provision of specific training courses to be carried out within the horizon of the PNRR (mid 2026). The total cost of these interventions is estimated at 0.74 billion;

– an extraordinary training plan on hospital infections (with approximately 150,000 participants by the end of 2024 and approximately 140,000 by mid-2026).

“With this in mind and to include this and many other alarms in assistance – he underlines Barbara Mangiacavalli, President of FNOPI – Nursing specializations must be made concrete thanks to the growth of training, as is already the case in the rest of Europe: it represents one of the essential paths of professional training and of the entire health system. To achieve the qualification of the skills of the nursing staff – he continues – it is necessary to set as a minimum objective, to be achieved within a decade, the availability of at least 20% of highly specialized professionals in the various areas of assistance. But to do this we need to work together, solving the shortage of staff that is undermining assistance, increasing the specialization of nurses and giving them ever greater specificity ”.

“The situation is worrying – he warns Maria Mongardi, president of ANIPIO – and we need to invest in professionals with specific skills in infection control to help save lives as well. Starting from the evidence that emerged with the Covid-19 pandemic, today we hope that in Italy the state of infection prevention and control professionals will improve. It is necessary to invest – he adds – in infectious risk specialist nurses and hygienists who today face unique challenges due to the nature of the care environment and the aging resident population “.

