Hospital of Albenga, the head physician of Medicina De Franceschi retires

Albenga. “These are the last days of work for a great doctor, medical executive, primary who spent the life in public health with self-denial and generosity. I’m talking about Teresiano De Franceschiwhich at the end of the month will stamp the card for the last time and go to pension. His professional curriculum speaks for itself: from 1980 hospital medical assistant and then co-responsible assistant of general medicine, then since 1994 1st level medical director group A Discipline Internal Medicine and then from 23/12/2004 to date (following three renewals for positive evaluation) Director SC Internal Medicine Hospital of the Ponente ASL 2 Savonese Albenga branch with direct management of personnel and resources “. This was stated by the city councilor of Forza Italia Eraldo Ciangherotti.

“And this is not all the professional path of Dr. De Franceschi. Teresiano from 12/02/2002 to 31/07/2005 was also the Management Director of the Albenga Hospital with the specific role of referent of the Asl2 for the construction of the new hospital of Albenga. It means that the Primary De Franceschi was the ‘operational arm’ of the then regional councilor of Forza Italia Angelo Barbero, for the construction of the new hospital in Albenga. If this hospital, which the Region now led by Toti and formerly by Burlando has progressively downgraded, exists today it is thanks to De Franceschi ”, continued Ciangherotti.

“Personally, however, I do not want to pay homage to Dr. De Franceschi ‘executor’ of our new Santa Maria di Misericordia, I want to thank my friend Teresiano whom I have known for a long time, always available, loved by his patients, able to get in tune with those who are livingin the hospital, difficult times. He is a doctor before he is a doctor, a small difference that speaks volumes about his sensitivity, as well as his undisputed professionalism ”, concluded the councilor.

Deputy mayor at the time of the Zunino council and then took on the role of managerial director of the Albenga hospital. In those years, I had the honor of working with him as councilor for social services and then subsequently continuing to discuss the hospital theme. ‘Terri’, so called by people close to him, he really did a lot together with Angelo Barbero and the mayor Mauro Zunino to build the new hospital obtaining excellent results. That was a really gritty and determined team that knew how to achieve their goals. Thanks ‘Terri’. enjoy your retirement maybe now you will still have some time to dedicate to Albenga “.