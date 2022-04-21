Hospital of Padua, opens the clinic for the prescription of physical exercise

The Physical Exercise Prescription Clinic located on the first floor of the Monobloc in Via Giustiniani of the Hospital-University of Padua, is a new outpatient offer of Sports and Exercise Medicine, whose director is Professor Andrea Ermolao.

Outpatient clinic

The Physical Exercise Prescription Outpatient Clinic is aimed at patients with chronic pathology or risk factors who need a physical activity initiation path: it can be accessed with a referral from the specialist doctor or general practitioner by booking by sending a e-mail to prescizione.esigianato@aopd.veneto.it, reporting their clinical conditions (main illnesses suffered) and attaching the referral. The new service offered was born from the decades of experience of the Sports Medicine Complex Operating Unit in the individualized prescription of exercise, in subjects with risk factors and chronic diseases, as well as from the awareness of how this prescription is fundamental in the therapeutic management of patients. . It is now well established that physical exercise should be considered almost as a drug in all respects and as such should be dosed and adapted to the patient’s clinical condition, with excellent evidence of efficacy in preventive and therapeutic terms for various chronic diseases.

Sports medicine

The Medicine of Sport of Padua which is the National Reference Center of the Exerciseis Medicine Italia initiative, and the Regional Reference Center specialized for the prescription of therapeutic exercise in chronic diseases, has gained experience in the daily management of patients with solid organ transplantation (kidney , heart and liver), with congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathy, obesity and oncological problems. It was therefore essential to offer the opportunity of Exercise Prescription also to all patients with one or more chronic pathologies or with the need to control risk factors. After an initial outpatient assessment by the Sports and Exercise Doctor, patients will participate in a physical exercise initiation path that they can perform safely in the Medical Gym or directly on the territory (Health Gyms or in an individualized but monitored manner) . A team of Sports and Physical Exercise Doctors and Kinesiologists specialized in Preventive and adapted Motor activity will follow patients on a path that will help them fight a sedentary lifestyle and practice physical activity safely, integrating it into their daily life in order to reap all the benefits. The project aims to give maximum diffusion to exercise therapy in patients with chronic pathology, and in the general population.

Hospital agency

“Covid – says the Director General of the Hospital-University of Padua dr. Giuseppe Dal Ben – showed that physical activity is really essential for most citizens, of all ages. We are experiencing a return to normality, which also includes a renewed interest in sports and outdoor activities, even at high intensity. For this reason, medical-health control not only for athletes is really important and the Company is investing in bringing sports medicine services closer to the widest possible audience, also increasing prevention and culture initiatives in this important area. “. It will therefore be possible to send booking requests via email prescription.esigianato@aopd.veneto.it, attaching a referral from the referring physician with the wording: prescription for structured exercise. During clinical evaluation it may be necessary to complete the process with other tests (electrocardiogram, handgrip and assessment of body composition).