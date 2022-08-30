Hospital Parque is at the forefront of aesthetic medicine

The Hospital Parque Aesthetic Medicine Unit is at the forefront of new treatments with the incorporation of the latest generation facial and body techniques that are most in demand, among which are the non-surgical facelift or rhinoplasty.

The specialist Carolina Gómez points out that in the case of non-surgical facelift, it is a facial rejuvenation technique especially indicated to correct flaccidity problems from the age of 35 and that it offers good results through the insertion of tensor threads. polylactic acid. She explains that its effect is double since, in addition to offering an immediate lifting effect, causes a regenerating action, since said acid stimulates the activation of fibroblasts and the production of collagen, improving the process of restoring the face.

In this sense, he explains that its effect improves progressively, reaching the best results in the three months after the completion of the treatment.

Another of its advantages, points out the specialist in Aesthetic Medicine at Hospital Parque, is that it only requires the application of local anesthesia at the entry points of the threads, which allows the patient to return to their daily activities immediately. . To this is added, the duration of the effect of the technique, which reaches 18 months.

Rhinoplasty through the injection of hyaluronic acid is another of the most requested treatments in order to make corrections to the nose in order to achieve a more harmonious appearance and whose effects are maintained for 12 to 18 months.