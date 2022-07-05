Hospital Plaza de la Salud graduates 30 specialists

The General Hospital of the Plaza de la Salud (HGPS)carried out an act of promotion and completion of medical residents, incorporating 30 graduates in various fields of medicine, contributing with new specialists trained in areas of great importance and need for the Dominican health system.

The closing ceremony took place in the Dr. Bienvenido Delgado Billini Auditorium, the words of welcome were given by Dr. Violeta Gonzalez PantaleonTeaching Manager, who highlighted the commitment to teaching sustained during the 20 years that the HGPS has been serving as a teaching hospital hand in hand with the Teaching Council.

The activity was attended by doctors Julio Amado Castanos GuzmanExecutive President of the Board of Trustees; Nepomuceno Mejia, Medical director; the Lic. Strawberry Fernandez, Administrative director; Coordinators and Professors of the Residency Programs; leaders of each area involved and members of the Teaching Council. In addition to medical specialists graduated from Hospital programs.

The HGPS has eleven training programs for specialists, all endorsed by the Ibero-American University (UNIBE): Family and Community Medicine, Emergency and Disaster Medicine, Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine, Pediatric Critical Medicine, Intensive Care and Critical Medicine, Radiology and Imaging Diagnostics, General and Transplant Surgery, Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, Neurosurgery, Maternal Fetal Health and Internal Medicine.

The doctor Violet Gonzalez announced that to these programs is added the opening of two new medical residency programs: Urology and Infectology, complex specialties that require complex units, of great need and little existence in the country, and that thanks to the institutional strength, installed capacity and resources available, quality training is guaranteed at the HGPS.

During the ceremony, the certificates of completion were delivered to the new medical specialists of the academic programs that complemented their residency at the HGPS, likewise, the residents were promoted the following year and the new residents who entered the programs were welcomed. Hospital academics.

To close, an “Academic Excellence” Pin and a certificate were presented to the residents who obtained the best grades in their group during their years of training at the hospital.

finally the doctor Nepomuceno Mejia, Medical Director, with his words motivated the graduates to continue in constant learning, working with principles, humility, responsibility, and dedication to their patients. He also highlighted the pride they represent for the Hospital for the hard work they have done.