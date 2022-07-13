Hospital pneumonia kills thousands of patients each year. But there’s a simple way to stop it

By Brett Kelman, Kaiser Health News – NBCnews

Four years ago, when Karen Giuliano went to a Boston hospital for hip replacement surgery, she was handed a pale pink bucket of toiletries that are given to patients in many hospitals. Inside it were tissues, bar soap, deodorant, toothpaste and, without a doubt, the worst toothbrush she had ever seen.

“I could not believe it. They gave me a toothbrush with no bristles. She shouldn’t have gone through the bristle machine. It was just a stick,” she recalled.

For most patients, a useless toothbrush in the hospital would be a minor annoyance. But for Giuliano, a professor of nursing at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, it was a reminder of a pervasive “blind spot” in US hospitals: the staggering consequences of unbrushed teeth.

Failure by hospital patients to brush their teeth, or brush themselves, is believed to be a major cause of hundreds of thousands of pneumonia cases a year in patients who have not been put on a ventilator .

Pneumonia is one of the most common infections occurring in healthcare settings, with the majority of cases being non-ventilator-associated hospital-acquired pneumonia (NVHAP), which kills up to 30% of people. the infected, according to Giuliano and other experts.

But unlike many infections that occur in hospitals, the federal government does not require hospitals to report cases of NVHAP. As a result, few hospitals know the origin of the disease, monitor its occurrence or actively work to prevent it, experts say.

Many cases of NVHAP could be prevented if hospital staff brushed the teeth of bedridden patients more diligently, according to a growing number of peer-reviewed research papers.

Instead, many hospitals often skip brushing teeth in favor of other tasks and only provide cheap, ineffective toothbrushes, often without realizing the consequences, according to Dian Baker, a nursing professor at Sacramento State who has spent more than a decade studying NVHAP.

Nursing assistant Teresa Quarles brushes the teeth of James Massie, an Army veteran and patient at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Salem, Virginia, in June. Rosaire Bushey / Department of Veterans Affairs

“I will tell you that the vast majority of the tens of thousands of nurses in hospitals today have no idea that pneumonia comes from germs in the mouth,” Baker explained.

Pneumonia occurs when germs trigger an infection in the lungs. Although NVHAP accounts for the majority of these cases, it has not historically received the same attention as ventilator-associated pneumonia, which is easier to identify and study because it occurs in a small subset of patients.

A risk to virtually all hospitalized patients, NVHAP is usually caused by bacteria from the mouth that accumulate in the biofilm of unbrushed teeth and are aspirated into the lungs.

Patients are at higher risk if they remain lying down or immobile for a long time, so NVHAP can also be prevented by elevating their heads and getting them out of bed more often.

According to the National Organization for the Prevention of NV-PAH, founded in 2020, this pneumonia infects 1 in 100 hospitalized patients and kills between 15% and 30% of them. For those who survive, the illness often prolongs their hospital stay by up to 15 days and makes it much more likely that they will be readmitted within a month or transferred to an intensive care unit.

John McCleary, 83, of Bangor, Maine, contracted a probable case of NVHAP in 2008 after breaking his ankle in a fall and spending 12 days in hospital rehab, said his daughter, Kathy Day, a retired nurse and advocate. of the Action Network for Patient Safety.

McCleary recovered from the fracture but not from the pneumonia. Two days after returning home, the infection in his lungs caused him to be taken back to hospital, where he went into sepsis and spent weeks in treatment before being transferred to an isolation unit in a nursing home.

He died weeks later, emaciated, nearly deaf, unable to eat and often “too weak to drink water through a straw,” his daughter recalled. After contracting pneumonia, he never walked again.

“It was an amazing assault on her body, from her being here visiting me the week before her fall, to her death just a few months later. And it was all avoidable,” Day said.

Although experts describe NVHAP as a largely ignored threat, that appears to be changing.

Last year, a group of researchers – including Giuliano and Baker, as well as officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Veterans Health Administration and the Joint Commission – published a “call to action” research paper in hopes of launching “a national conversation on NVHAP prevention.”

The Joint Commission, a nonprofit organization whose accreditation can make or break hospitals, is looking into expanding infection control standards to include more ailments, including NVHAP, said Sylvia Garcia-Houchins, her director of infection prevention and control

For its part, ECRI, a non-profit organization dedicated to health care safety, has this year identified NVHAP as one of its top patient safety concerns.

James Davis, an infection expert at ECRI, said the prevalence of NVHAP, while already alarming, has probably been “underestimated” and has likely gotten worse as hospitals overwhelmed with patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We only know what is being reported,” Davis explained. “Could this be the tip of the iceberg? In my opinion, probably,” he added.

To better measure the condition, some researchers are calling for a standardized surveillance definition of NVHAP, which could, in time, open the door for the federal government to mandate case reporting or incentivize prevention. Most urgently, researchers are pressing hospitals not to wait for the federal government to act against NVHAP.

Baker said he has talked to hundreds of hospitals about how to prevent NVHAP, but thousands more have yet to take up the cause.

“We’re not asking for a $300,000 big team,” Baker said. “The two things that show the best evidence of preventing this harm are things that should be happening in standard care anyway: brushing teeth and moving patients,” she explained.

That evidence comes from a handful of studies showing that those two strategies can dramatically reduce infection rates.

In California, a study of 21 Kaiser Permanente hospitals used oral care reprioritization and patient mobilization to reduce hospital-acquired pneumonia rates by approximately 70%. At Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, improved oral care reduced NVHAP cases by an average of 35% per year.

At Orlando Regional Medical Center in Florida, a medical unit and a surgical unit in which patients received enhanced oral care reduced NVHAP rates by 85% and 56%, respectively, compared to similar units receiving enhanced oral care. regular care. A similar study is underway at two Illinois hospitals.

And the most convincing results come from a veterans hospital in Salem, Virginia, where a 2016 oral care pilot program reduced NVHAP rates by 92%, saving an estimated 13 lives in just 19 months. The program, the HAPPEN Initiative, has been expanded throughout the Veterans Health Administration, and experts say it could serve as a model for all hospitals in the United States.

Michelle Lucatorto, a nursing officer who heads HAPPEN, said the program trains nurses to brush patients’ teeth most effectively and educates patients and families about the link between oral care and prevention of tooth decay. NVHAP.

Although brushing your teeth may seem like it doesn’t require training, Lucatorto drew comparisons to how the coronavirus revealed that many Americans were doing a mediocre job at another routine hygiene practice: washing their hands.

“Sometimes we look for the most complicated intervention,” he said. “We’re always looking for that new bypass surgery, or some new technical team. And sometimes I think we don’t look at the simple things we can do in our practice to save people’s lives.”