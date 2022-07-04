Hospital San Agustín becomes a benchmark in innovation and well-being for the patient

The Dos Hermanas hospital has invested 5.5 million euros in the last four years in its firm commitment to improving infrastructure and services

HSA has renovated the technological park of the Diagnostic Imaging Unit with state-of-the-art equipment from Philips

“It puts us at the same level as any other renowned center by having this Philips equipment for a few months”, acknowledges the UDI supervisor

TWO SISTERS, 4 Jul.

Hospital San Agustín (HSA) in the Sevillian town of Dos Hermanas has become a reference center in terms of innovation and digitization thanks to an investment of 5.5 million euros and a firm commitment to improving infrastructure and services in last four years that have a direct impact on improving patient care.

These investments represent a big step in meeting the objectives set out in the HSA strategic plan, as María Galera, the hospital’s Executive Financial Director, points out: “Complete, update and modernize the hospital in order to align it with the centers of competition for that the patients of Dos Hermanas and nearby towns do not need to go to Seville to receive any type of medical assistance they may need, however complex it may be”.

Renovation of the Diagnostic Imaging Unit

One of the services that has renewed its technological park has been the Diagnostic Imaging Unit to which nearly 3 million euros have been allocated. In this digitization process, HSA has counted on Philips, a leading health technology company, as its main ally, thanks to the acquisition of a Digital Radiology room (DigitalDiagnost C90), the first to be installed in Andalusia with these characteristics, a Multidetector CT (CT Incisive), a high-field magnetic resonance imaging (MRI Prodiva) and an Allura catheterization room.

The supervisor of the Diagnostic Imaging Unit of Hospital San Agustín, Álvaro Segura, speaks of a “great leap in care” after the acquisition of this equipment and after the transformation that said unit is undergoing. “It puts us on a par with any other renowned center by having these latest-generation Philips equipment for a few months,” he clarifies.

For example, the new catheterization room meets all the technical requirements to perform any type of procedure, no matter how complex it may be. Among its functions, as Galera points out, is that of “allowing the performance of a minimally invasive technique for solving coronary and valve problems, as well as optimizing the most appropriate and effective treatments for patients with cardiac or vascular pathology.”

Accurate diagnoses and better patient care

This renewal of the technological park has a positive impact on patient care, which benefits from a more precise diagnosis with minimal exposure to radiation and in very short times for carrying out the test. “We achieve a more accurate diagnosis, the use of lower doses of radiation and contrast media, traceability and data exploitation, as well as access to the most advanced treatments, without leaving the patient’s well-being behind,” says the director HSA Executive Finance.

According to the UDI supervisor, as an addition to “greater comfort at the time of the examination”, Dos Hermanas patients “no longer have to go outside” to have a cardiac MRI, an AngioCT or to implant a coronary stent. “All of them highly complex procedures that are already performed in our center without the need to transfer to other hospitals, thus avoiding the inconvenience that this entails for our patients,” he insists.

New Center for Major Ambulatory Surgery

Since its opening in 2004 until today, the reference center with scope to the entire province of Seville, has managed to offer high-quality care services based and certified on professional excellence and humane and personalized treatment, betting on diagnosis early and preventive medicine.

This investment effort culminates this year with the construction of a Major Ambulatory Surgery center that will be equipped with two operating rooms, an endoscopy room, eight boxes and some additional consultations. This project is in line with current surgical activity, as María Galera acknowledges, “increasingly less invasive, allowing the patient to return home the same day as the intervention without the need for hospital admission”.

