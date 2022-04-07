Hospital San Juan de Dios recognizes that it bought poor quality medicines for a cancer patient – ​​Prensa Libre

“It’s a trastuzumab treatment to eradicate cancer and we run the risk of it reappearing because we don’t receive the treatment properly, but today I come here and find myself surprised that for the second time in a row there is no treatment,” said Cruz, who he turned to a group of reporters covering a press conference at that hospital.

Carmen Cruz, an oncology patient at the San Juan de Dios Hospital He complained this Wednesday, April 6, because on two occasions he has been denied the treatment he requires to treat the disease; however, authorities from that care center said that they do have the drug, but because it is of poor quality it cannot be provided to patients.

From that account, the hospital authorities they promised to follow up on his case and to explain to you the reason why the medication you require is not delivered.

“Yes, we do have medicines, trastuzumab is in the hospital and we have it in the warehouse, the issue that arose here was that in the purchasing process, in Guatecompras, the supplier that won by price was a supplier of a company x and while started managing this medication the hospital found that it was giving adverse reactions”said the deputy director of the José Miguel Alfaro hospital, who added that there is a process to cancel the provider.

He added that this situation should be notified to the Ministry of Health to complete the necessary documentation so that “buy from low quality suppliers”, Well, hospital oncologists have also recommended that this product be rejected, due to the adverse reactions it generates.

“The Guatecompras law has our hands tied a bit at the time of how to make the selection -of medicines-, then that was the reason for this event in particular, “said the doctor.

In addition, he said that the price and delivery time of medicines can influence the time of awarding a purchase and gave as an example that, in the case of this medicine, the best quality medicine would be delivered 30 days after the award.

“When we talk about a medicine not existing in a hospital, it not only depends on whether one has not made the purchase, but also -depends- on the time in which the supplier takes to deliver, in this particular case I remember that I had the notification that the supplier of the main brand, say of the best quality, it takes about 30 days to deliver, So it was one of the conditions for it to be removed from the award process,” he reiterated.

In the presence of Cruz at the press conference, in which he demanded attention from the hospital, the director of that hospital, Gerardo Hernández, made accusations against Free Press and Guatevision and accused reporter Andrea Domínguez of “persecuting” him for personal reasons.

Hernández also pointed out that the patient was used by the reporter to point out the lack of medication, something that she herself denied before the doctor.

“This is another issue and it is another priority that patients need, this denotes opportunism and sensationalism to have exposed you in this way”, Hernandez said to the patient who demanded attention. However, the patient clarified that she was the one who sought out the journalists.

“Well, Andrea, you have been persecuting me for a long time, personally, it is nothing more than personal, you take me out every day in the Free PressI do not understand what the problem is (…), you take the time to take a photo of the family carrying your coffin, charging me with that responsibility, I imagine you must have some reason to do it”, the director accused the reporter during the press conference.

“I respect you a lot as a person and as a professional, but you have already transgressed me a lot and today I beg you to stop, because obviously that is an attack on me as a hospital administrator (…) your company has given me up to two weekly headlines and I don’t know how much money that has cost your company and I don’t know why they keep doing that. This hospital is moving forward, even if they don’t like it, ”she criticized.

“I don’t see why looking for three feet to the cat (…) but the truth is if it is something personal, then let’s solve it because I have nothing to hide from him (…) And if you continue to make me famous, then for me there is no problem because I will continue working, “he said.

The director of the Hospital also said that everything that has been published is a “lie”.