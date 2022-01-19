Hospital, the medical department is reorganized

In the time of the Covid emergency, which fatally catalyzes most of the attention of the sector, and of a public health system called to face the consequences of decades of delays and inefficiencies, there is no lack of efforts by those who, appealing only to professionalism and strength of will, tries to restore meaning to health as a right.

The future of the “Beato Angelo” civil hospital is often jeopardized and the present sees its reputation dragged into a dimension, which is the regional one, which it has to deal with. However, everything is done to optimize the resources available, enhancing the professionalism on which the hospital can rely. The reorganization of the General Medicine department is also going in this direction, with the creation of a group of doctors whose skills are able to provide more adequate responses to users.

It has been sympathetically renamed “pentagon” and includes the doctors Ester Manes (who returns to the ward after a period spent in the outpatient clinic), Maria Ferraro, Saverio Spezzano, Marzia Iamundo and Salvatore De Bonis.

It is a team, directed by the head physician Luigi Mursca, which works in full synergy with colleagues in the emergency room and general surgery. In the city hospital, and more generally in the health centers of the territory, there are professional skills that are often unjustly mortified and sacrificed on the altar of choices made by others and from which they suffer the consequences. This is why even the simple reorganization of a ward must be greeted as a signal to be grasped in order to reaffirm the dignity of a doctor and the identity of a hospital.



