Hospital, visits to hospitalized patients resume. Here are the rules

CREMONA – From Friday 11 March 2022 it’s possible again visit people in hospital. Access is granted only if the person is in possession of:

Reinforced green pass : Covid-19 green certification, obtained with the third dose (“booster”)

or

: Covid-19 green certification, obtained with the third dose (“booster”) or Basic green passobtained by healing or with the conclusion of the primary vaccination cycle (two doses) together with a negative result of a rapid or molecular antigenic buffer performed in the previous 48 hours.

To protect the health of the little ones, children under the age of 12 are not allowed to visit patients.

THE PATH TO ACCESS THE HOSPITAL

Go to the gates. To access any ward, the visitor must go to the gates in the atrium of the hospitals of Cremona and Oglio Po.

Verification of the Green pass. The visitor must show the Covid-19 Green Certification to the staff, which will verify its validity via a digital device.

The visitor will also be:

asked to wear the mask correctly

body temperature detected

required to sanitize hands

In case of Covid-19 symptoms (fever, cough, cold, sore throat, etc.) and / or ‘close contact’ in the last 14 days with a person with a suspected / confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19, even if in possession of a regular Green Pass, the visitor will not be able to access the facilities.

The green bracelet. Once these preliminary steps necessary to grant access have been carried out, the visitor will be provided with a green identification bracelet. With this ‘let it pass’ you can go to the ward.

In the ward. A visit to is allowed for each patient only one visitor at a time. Inside the hospitalization rooms in the presence of more patients, visitors will have to wear the mask and keep one distance of at least 1 meter from other people.

Visiting hours. Visiting days and times for each department are published on the website www.asst-cremona.it. Within the time slots indicated, the healthcare staff will be able to communicate any specific access methods to the patient or to the care giver. Visits to patients admitted to Covid wards are not currently allowed.