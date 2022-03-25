Hospitality, Medicine and Information Technology Boost Employment – ​​Excelsior California

Southern California is experiencing explosive job growth since the strong fall of the Omicron variant, mainly in the hospitality, healthcare, information and logistics sectors, with a more pronounced recovery in inland parts of the region, economists said Tuesday, March 22, at a summit economic event in Pasadena.

The region tracks a statewide job growth rate of 7% through 2021said Robert Kleinhenz, chief economist at Kleinhenz Economics. “This is a very small recovery compared to what we saw come out of the Great Recession,” he told a group of about 100 people at the San Gabriel Valley Economic Forecasting Summit.

highlighted the Inland Empire as the fastest growing region to recover jobs lost from the 2020 and 2021 business closures and stay-at-home orders.

As of January, the Inland Empire has regained all the jobs it has lost since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.said. The region ranks second in job recovery only to Stockton.

“The Inland Empire has grown strong,” he added. “Its forte has been its logistics center.”

Air freight to Ontario International Airport boomed in 2020 and 2021, and in February 2022, parcel movement in and out of the airport showed an 18% increase in tonnage, compared to February 2019.

Ontario airport captured increases in air cargo thanks to more online orders because it has hubs in place for Fed-Ex, UPS and Amazon Primesaid Alan Wapner, acting mayor of Ontario and chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Ontario International Airport Authority. at the summit.

Additionally, the airport’s passenger volume, which took a big hit in 2020, is almost back to pre-pandemic levels. Wapner said the air cargo business, in addition to leasing acres around the airport for warehouses and other industrial projects, brings in more revenue, allowing the airport authority to reduce airline fees that will increase the number of flights offered.

“Since the pandemic, we are the fastest recovering airport in the country, around 98% of pre-pandemic passenger volumes,” he said.

About 82% of Americans have a strong enthusiasm for travel, according to a recent survey, said Visit Pasadena’s Christine Susa, a panelist on hospitality and tourism at the summit.

The Ontario Airport was a sponsor of the event and sent representatives in hopes of re-establishing its business connections with the San Gabriel Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. A large part of its passengers live outside the Inland Empire and come from these regions. Additionally, the city of Ontario wants to strengthen its hospitality businesses by bringing business back to hotels and the Ontario Convention Center.

Visitors to Los Angeles County reached 46.3 million in January, about 91% of visitors in the same month in 2019, said Bryan Churchill of the Los Angeles Convention Center and Tourism Board. He told the audience that he expects business to return to pre-pandemic levels by 2023. The Anaheim Convention Center anticipates visitors to Anaheim and Orange County reaching 2019 levels by next year.

Churchill said the tourism industry is leaning on sporting events to boost hotel occupancy and leisure spending. The Super Bowl at Inglewood’s SoFi stadium in February grossed $500 million in one week, he said.

The events will boost tourism and increase spending, officials said. The Fairplex in Pomona is looking for a big turnout at its 100th anniversary Los Angeles County Fair in May. The Major League Baseball All-Star Game will be held at Dodger Stadium in July.

But tourism and hospitality experts said they are keeping an eye out for challenges that could slow or stall the recovery. That is, if new coronavirus variants, including a “Deltacron” variant and BA.2, a subvariant of the Omicron variant coronavirus, are spreading at rates seen in previous outbreaks.

Another factor that could delay the return of the hospitality industry is labor challenges.

“The hardest part for the hotel industry is that there are not enough employees,” said Brandon J. Feighner of CBRE, a global commercial real estate firm, who presented the State of the Union for Hotels at the summit. He also pointed out that the high price of construction materials will limit the number of new hotels built.

Right now, Feighner said the hotel industry is fighting back and the future is bright in Southern California.