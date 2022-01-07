World

“Hospitalizations among the smallest on the rise, the vaccine is still not very widespread among children”: the interview with the director of the Pediatrics del Sacco in Milan

“In the first wave of there had been very few sick children but let’s remember that they lived closed in the house. With the increase in infections there is a increase in hospitalizations and children who need special care “. Like this Giuseppe Banderali, vice president of the Italian Society of Pediatricians and director of Pediatrics and Neonatology at the San Paolo hospital in Milan. “In particular – he continues – in the range of unvaccinated children, under the age of 12, because as is logical the obstacle to the virus is the vaccine and it spreads more rapidly in a population than in an unvaccinated one ”. However, the course of the disease in children remains less serious: “We discharge children with Covid most of the time – explains Banderali – only where there are persistent symptoms and co-morbidities then we hospitalize them. Parents must be convinced that the vaccine is especially useful for children and their sociality “.

Covid, ISS monitoring: the incidence doubles to 1,669 cases, employment in hospitals rises. 4 other Regions in yellow, none in orange

