Hospitalizations and positivity for COVID-19 continue to increase on the island

The Department of Health (DS) reported today an increase in hospitalizations due to the COVID-19.

Through its Twitter account, the agency indicated that there are 94 adults and 33 children. Yesterday the figure was 91 adults and 29 pediatric patients.

Today no deaths from COVID-19 are reported; 127 people are hospitalized. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the safest way to reduce the risk of serious illness. pic.twitter.com/yFlaxddvuZ — Department of Health of Puerto Rico (@desaludpr) April 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the positivity of the coronavirus on the island reached 19.42 percent today. Yesterday it was at 19.29 percent.

Yesterday, Melissa Marzán Rodríguez, chief epidemiology officer for the DS, urged people to get tested for the dangerous virus, taking advantage of any of the multiple stations that she is making available at events, beaches, and other points throughout the Island. .

Health urges to be tested for COVID-19 COVID-19: Hospitalizations rise to 120 China reports 3,896 new COVID-19 infections

“In the most recent data, preliminary positivity is at 19.3% and we have seen this trend of increase in positivity, also in the number of cases. We are talking that for the past seven days, on average, we have seen about 1,200 cases per day and, even, we have days of the week where that average was exceeded. So we’ve seen that trend. This is basically the fourth week in a row of increasing cases.” The doctor commented from the station that has the DS in front of the Convention Center, where the massive event of Comic Con 2022 was taking place, and where about a hundred people had been tested.

The epidemiologist recalled that an administrative order from the DS, “establishes that when the moderate level is reached, of the new community levels of the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention), the use of masks is required, for example, to these massive events.

“So we want to continue reinforcing the public health measures that we already know, and that we recognize that we are at a high level of transmission,” insisted Marzán Rodríguez. “So it is important that you know that in any activity that you are going to participate, whether it is with members outside your family nucleus, it is likely that there will be an event that promotes transmission and we want everyone to be protected.”

Likewise, the Department of Health reminded people with a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 and pre-existing health conditions that there are monoclonal antibody treatments or antiviral drugs that their doctor can recommend.

People feeling anxious about the coronavirus can call the Assmca PAS Line at 1-800-981-0023. Those with symptoms can contact the Department of Health at 787-999-6202.