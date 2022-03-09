Hospitalized Charly García with reserved prognosis

Charly García, one of the founding symbols of Argentine rock, was admitted to a health center after suffering a “domestic accident” and his prognosis remains “reserved”, as confirmed by the artist’s communication agency on Wednesday.

In a statement, the agency reported that the musician from Buenos Aires has been admitted to the Argentine Institute of Diagnosis and Treatment since February 22, due to an “extensive burn in the lower left limb caused by a domestic accident.”

For this reason, during these last two weeks García required “multiple cures by the plastic surgery team”, in addition to suffering “clinical complications” typical of this condition.

“His prognosis is guarded. He will continue with the same therapeutic plan, “said the communication agency, including a thanks from the musician to all the health personnel who are treating him.

Author of generational anthems such as “Demoliendo hotels”, “I pray for you” and “They keep hitting us below”, García has barely stepped on the stage for the last two years due to his poor health.

His last public appearance was on October 23 on the occasion of his 70th birthday, when the musician gave a concert before hundreds of his followers at the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires.

Due to the historical importance of his figure, which today appears more or less cleansed of all lurid details, the city of Buenos Aires launched various activities in October last year to honor his 70th birthday, such as photographic exhibitions, literary meetings and recitals.

During the last two decades, García has been admitted on multiple occasions, the last one -before the current one- in 2020, due to fever and respiratory difficulties.

