hospitalized patient in London

Smallpox of monkeysfirst case in Great Britain. The UK Health Security Agency (Ukhsa) confirmed the presence of the infection in a man who had recently traveled to Nigeria. “It is important to point out that monkeypox does not spread easily among people and the overall risk to the general population is very low,” said Colin Brown, director of clinical and emerging infections, Ukhsa, whose experts however, they are working together with colleagues from the National Health Service (NHS) to contact as a precaution people who may have come into close contact with the man, including flight mates who were in their seats on the plane from Africa closer. The patient is currently hospitalized a Londonin the infectious disease department of Guy’s and St Thomas’ Nhs Foundation Trust.

MORE INFORMATION

Smallpox of monkeys, second case in the US: a man infected, it is alarm

Monkey pox, what is it?

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that doesn’t spread easily among people, Ukhsa points out. It is usually a self-resolving disease, and most of those who develop it recover within a few weeks. However, severe forms can be observed in some people. The infection can be transmitted between close contacts, but the risk of contagion to the general population is very low, assures the UK Agency. Passengers who have flown close to the patient and will be contacted are not considered infectious, but are warned so that, in case of symptoms, they can be treated quickly. “It is important to emphasize that monkeypox does not spread easily among people and the overall risk to the general population is very low,” said Colin Brown, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infections, Ukhsa.

Symptoms

There are seven early symptoms of monkeypox to look out for, according to the UKHSA. The most common include: fever, headache, body aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion.