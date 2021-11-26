hospitalized while filming House of Gucci

Health problems for Lady Gaga . The pop star confessed that she ended up in the hospital while filming House of Gucci. The reason? Strong stress due to “method acting” used to step into the role of the protagonist Patrizia Reggiani. Gaga used sensory memory techniques to connect her past traumas to those of Reggiani, convicted of hiring the hitman who killed her husband Maurizio Gucci in 1995. The method was deleterious for Stefani Germanotta and made the director worry. Ridley Scott.

Lady Gaga’s confession

“There was a scene where I was throwing a lighted candle across the room. I was giving Salma Hayek a heart attack.”he told the Hollywood Reporter Lady Gaga, that was hospitalized after that accident. “Ridley said,” I don’t want you to be traumatized. “And I said,” I’ve already done that. I’ve already been there “. And he: “Okay, but that’s enough and don’t hurt yourself so much anymore”, he added. The singer and actress, however, went ahead with her method: woke up at 3 in the morning to provoke himself “anxiety, fatigue, trauma, exhaustion, but also commitment and love”. “I would get up and put on, go to the set and put on again”, He admitted.