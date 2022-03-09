Hospitals and Rsa, new rules for pressing visits of families: “Here everything is silent”

From Thursday, national indications provide for daily 45-minute meetings – Hospitals speak of gradual recovery, but associations complain of lack of indications

Como

Reopening for visits to relatives in hospitals and RSAs: everything is silent in the city, families and associations are asking for the umpteenth time to meet their loved ones.

From Thursday, patients have the right to visits of 45 minutes a day in hospital wards, in homes for the elderly the structures must guarantee the continuity of meetings, not occasional and scheduled greetings. Of course, safety devices and a Green pass will still be required, in short, no open doors for those who have a partial vaccination or with expired recall terms, but after two years of pandemic the law establishes a gradual return to normality.

In Lombardy, the Region is drafting protocols on the basis of what is already provided for by national regulations. The possibility remains for the health departments of reversing the course in the light, for example, of a worsening of the epidemiological situation. Some hospitals, from the Milan Polyclinic to the Circolo di Varese hospital, have long since adapted. In the city, however, up to now prudence has won.

Asst Lariana for Sant’Anna «evaluates how to structure the reopening». The hospital management underlines the necessary prudence, reiterating that assistance to the most fragile patients is always guaranteed. In fact, with Covid, visits are blocked unless permission is granted with individual primary officers.

Valduce also promised a gradual resumption of visits, but again appealing to the responsibility and patience of the citizens. The RSAs grant meetings and greetings, for example to the Ca ‘d’Industria or the Giuseppine, but accesses are still limited and a communication on the new methods is awaited.

“It seems to me that one day after the reopening of visits to hospitals and RSA the directives on the territories are still confused if not non-existent – he comments Fernanda Donchi, referent in Como of the Court of the sick – the law however exists therefore from Thursday it is necessary to adapt. Hoping that the individual health departments do not modify and adapt the reopening by putting very stringent stakes. The right to return to normality is understandable, many families report closures and non-admissions to us. On the other hand, it is true that the protection of patients and the frail elderly imposes some questions, after the fourth wave, as has already happened, we live a sort of free all ».

In fact, the decline in infections is now stopping. The incidence of positives in Como fell in one week from 340 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants to 296, little compared to other Italian provinces, we are no longer among the “whiter” areas. The virus circulates and also according to Ats Insubria it is wrong to think that it is all over. Yet social behaviors have already returned to normal. Even hospitalizations are decreasing more slowly than expected: there are in fact about forty Covid patients at Sant’Anna when the doctors hoped already in mid-February to be able to archive the wards for the positives.

“The fear is that things in the RSA will not go back to being as before – he explains Marilina Parravicini, referent in Como of the Felicita association that fights for the rights of RSA guests -. Without really continuous visits, giving permission to greet the elderly parent once to the son and once to the daughter, with an operator always present at the interviews as a form of control. At one time we could also take the elderly guests home to invite them to a lunch. Since March 2020, on the other hand, except for brief parentheses, the RSA have armored themselves. Of course, to protect everyone’s health, but this is a pain. The contribution of associations and the world of volunteering is also missing ».

