Hospitals El Salvador, Santa Ana and San Miguel will receive patients with monkeypox

The head of the Ministry of Health (MINSAL), Francisco Alabi, reported this Monday that the El Salvador Hospital and the San Juan de Dios hospitals in Santa Ana and San Miguel are enabled to receive patients with monkeypox.

Alabi said during the morning interview on the official Channel 10 that they have set up isolation rooms in these medical centers to contain the disease, although he reiterated that not all cases require hospitalization.

The MINSAL, assured the official, has enabled isolation rooms with mechanical ventilation or advanced life support measures to attend to the case and contain the disease. These medical centers, she added, are the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Santa Ana, the San Juan de Dios Hospital in San Miguel and the El Salvador Hospital, which will be activated depending on the area in which the case is detected.

“There are five health regions, but the most important priority for epidemiological containment is the east of the country, the west and the central zone. In these we have specific regions to handle hospital isolation. We have the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Santa Ana, San Juan de Dios San Miguel and Hospital El Salvador, in which it has different isolation clusters that are activated based on the need and characteristics of the patient,” said Alabi.

On Friday, September 2, Alabi said at a press conference that spaces had already been set up to receive patients infected with monkeypox who require hospitalization. That Friday, LA PRENSA GRÁFICA asked the Union of Health Workers (SITRASALUD) about these areas. The union said it had consulted in five departments and until the afternoon of that day had only identified a special area in the Soyapango psychiatric hospital. “In the flu area of ​​the Soyapango hospital they are setting up an area for positive monkeypox patients. It is the only one that has reported something, the others do not report anything,” said Luis Rodríguez, Secretary of Organization of the union.

Links without symptoms

Alabi reiterated today that to catch the disease a person must maintain contact with the fluids from the skin lesions of the person with monkeypox, but urged the population not to be alarmed.

On the other hand, he said that the epidemiological links of the first patient will be under medical surveillance until next September 12 and for the moment they have not reported symptoms of the disease.

“Between the first five to 10 days, the first symptoms appear in those people who have been in contact with those who have been diagnosed with monkeypox and at this time we do not have any person, link or contact of those identified who are more than 20 in different circles, the closest that is family to circles of friends or people who have lived with this person who developed the disease, there are no symptoms,” said Alabi.

He stated that so far there is no other confirmed contagion of monkeypox and the links of the first patient will be under surveillance until September 12. The patient, whose illness was confirmed on August 30, is in stable condition, Alabi said.

The official indicated that the population can call 132 to consult about symptoms of monkeypox and assured that there is already a protocol, which includes the delivery of medicines so that the person can comply with the required isolation and remote monitoring of a daily call from 21 days.