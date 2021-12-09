Hospitals in Veneto, beds in Medicine and Orthopedics closed: visits are skipped. Unsafe surgery

The increase in hospitalizations raises the alarm level and forces hospitals to reorganize, curbing scheduled activities and outpatient specialization to recover beds and staff to be dedicated to Covid patients.





The Public Health Plan According to the criteria set out in the regional public health plan, divided into five green, blue, yellow, orange and red risk levels based on the number of infected patients in intensive care, Veneto is now in the second bracket. Shoot when there are between 50 and 150 Covid patients in intensive care, provides for an increase in beds and the possible suspension (or delay) of election services. Only Padua already in the yellow band (151-250 infected in intensive care), which implies the activation of Covid hospitals, additional places in the critical area and also ordinary and sub-intensive ones. And in fact, the Euganea Local Health Authority is converting the Schiavonia garrison into Covid hospital – explains the councilor for Health and Social Affairs, Manuela Lanzarin – it means dedicating new departments, beds and the Emergency Department to the emergency, which will only maintain a first aid point for minor cases. Suem 118 will refer urgent patients affected by other pathologies to other hospitals. Phase 3, or yellow, also contemplates the maintenance of the Maternal-infant area, the Dialysis service and the Oncology. I want to clarify that never, in no hospital in the region and not even in the most dramatic phases of the pandemic, treatment for cancer patients was interrupted. They can skip preventive screenings, not therapies.

Padua and Venice On the subject, the Health Plan clearly publishes: It is a priority to preserve the management and treatment of neoplastic pathologies from suspensions or delays. As for Phase 2, or blue, the Day and Week Surgery departments are closing to move Interventional Surgery in hub and spoke hospitals, they are converted into Covid medical bed wards, Geriatrics and Orthopedics and there is a slowdown in outpatient specialist visits. Guaranteed urgent ones at 24 hours and 10 days, checks and instrumental examinations at 30 and 60 days are at risk. In the hospital in Padua, the Medical Clinic 3 has already been converted into a Covid ward with 22 beds, 12 of which are in sub-intensive care. We instead started to reduce the activity in Week Surgery in Chioggia and Marghera, to recover staff for the benefit of tampons and vaccinations – reveals Edgardo Contato, general manager of the Serenissima Local Health Authority -. We are barely touching the outpatient specialist, diverted to the private sector thanks to ad hoc financing provided to healthcare companies by the Region precisely for the purchase of services additional by employees and externally.

In the other provinces The Pedemontana Local Health Authority has stopped Week Surgery for two weeks and is reorganizing visits and exams according to the needs and for the Local Health Authority Berica summarizes the dg Giusi Bonavina: Week Surgery, Cardiological Rehabilitation and outpatient clinics for first-level Pfas screening suspended. We had to slow down the retrieval of waiting lists (happens throughout the Veneto, ed) and open 28 Covid beds in Valdagno. The next step will be to close some operating rooms, because we need intensive care anesthetists. The USL Marca Trevigiana merged the Orthopedics for Women and Men at Ca ‘Foncello, closed the Day Surgery until March, the Treviso community hospital has been converted into Covid (as happened in Malo and Marostica) and now opens a 34-seat wing at the Covid hospital San Camillo. All hospitals are required to keep areas clean for the many patients hospitalized with severe forms of influenza and other respiratory viruses.