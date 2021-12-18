hospitals lack staff- Corriere.it

from Paola De Carolis

Another 7 victims of the Omicron variant which in the last 24 hours has recorded over 10 thousand cases. Third dose boom: 930,000 in one day. The plan for a two-week lockdown after Christmas is ready. Johnson opposed to new announcements

LONDON – The alarm in Great Britain on the Omicron variant rises triples its presence in the last 24 hours: 10,059, compared to 3,201 identified yesterday. Among the daily growth of positivity in general – in the last 24 hours they were counted 90.4018 new cases of Covid – the number of victims has also risen. In England, seven people died with the new strain of the virus, while in London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a major incident, which is more or less equivalent to a state of emergency and the possibility of coordinating forces in a more direct way. an indication of how serious the situation is, said Khan, concerned in particular by the pressures on the health service and the problems caused by the many absences in essential sectors. The London Fire Union, for example, has warned that around a third of fire engines are out of service due to lack of staff, an unprecedented reality.

The same situation is occurring in hospitals, affected by both the increase in hospitalizations and the lack of doctors, nurses and support staff. According to an Imperial College study, the third dose of the vaccine has relatively high efficacy in preventing severe disease with the Omicron variant, around 80-86%. In the UK, the booster campaign is picking up speed. 930,000 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday. Medical director Chris Whitty pointed out that this new wave of pandemic could be extremely intense but shorter due to the transmissibility of the Omicron variant. But experts – according to various press rumors – would have prepared for the government the plan for a two-week lockdown after Christmas to stop the infections, protect the reopening of schools in January and the resumption of activities after the holidays.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be against it for the moment, the announcement of further restrictive measures. He prefers to look at the results of those taxes last week. The cities, in fact, are emptying, shops and restaurants are not crowded, the underground in London is half-empty and in the pubs there is not the full house that might be expected in this period. Considering that there is a week to Christmas, many people prefer not to risk and have decided to stay at home.