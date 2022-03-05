Hospitals leave behind the sixth wave of covid | Society

There are fewer and fewer coronavirus patients in Spanish hospitals. This Wednesday the rate of covid patients in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) entered the low risk threshold (below 10%), according to the parameters of the Ministry of Health. This indicator grew to 23.94% on January 24, the record for care pressure during the sixth wave and on the border of very high risk (25%). Then began a gradual fall that has also been registered on the floor (admissions that do not require ICU): also this Wednesday the proportion of hospitalized for coronavirus with respect to the total left behind the medium risk level and entered the low (below 5 %), after reaching 15.25% on January 19. With the Health traffic light as a reference, then it reached the very high risk level.

The sixth wave “has been very complicated” for hospitals, says Ricard Ferrer, head of the Intensive Medicine service at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital and member of the board of directors of the Spanish Society of Intensive Medicine (Semicyuc). “It was the longest wave, by far. It started with the delta variant in November and accelerated in December with omicron. The Christmas operation was especially complicated, with many casualties and personnel in isolation. There came a point where some patients were infected with covid in the hospital itself, ”says Ferrer. “The sixth wave has not been a joke. It has put a lot of stress on hospitals. Without such high rates of vaccination – 91.1% of the population over 12 years of age have at least two doses – its effects would have been terrible”, considers María José García, spokesperson for the Satse nursing union.

This wave of infections has been the one that has reached the highest. The cumulative incidence of cases every 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants reached 3,418 cases on January 21: this means that out of every 100 inhabitants, three were infected in the last two weeks. Among the youngest, this rate climbed to almost one infected for every 10 people in some territories. The very high levels of vaccination, the fact that millions of people had already passed the infection and, it is not known to what extent, the lower severity of the omicron variant prevented the collapse of hospitals.

“With these levels of contagion, without vaccines, it would have been much more difficult in hospitals,” adds Ferrer. This is not to say that they have not been under pressure, but the ratio of income to infections has been much lower in this wave than in previous ones. For example, on February 1, 2021, at the peak of the third wave, there were 4,894 people admitted to the ICU for covid. That day, the cumulative incidence was 865 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous two weeks. However, at the peak of the sixth wave, with four times more incidence (3,418), there were half of those admitted to the ICU (2,202). The level of infections skyrocketed largely because, unlike in previous waves, the public authorities hardly imposed any restrictions.

Ferrer believes that this wave of infections, unlike the previous ones, has had a longer impact on the ward than on the ICUs: “The exception in this wave is that the decline in the ICUs has been faster than on the ward.” This is due, in the opinion of the head of the Intensive Care Medicine service at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, to the fact that ómicron has been less aggressive than previous variants, although it has been transmitted more. This impression is supported by data: while the maximum daily admissions to the ICU have hovered around figures similar to those of the fifth and fourth waves, hospital admissions have been much higher. In the sixth wave, 19,617 people have been admitted to the plant, compared to 10,578 who reached the fifth.

The same logic (greater transmission with a lower proportion of seriously ill patients) explains why the health service that has suffered the most, in the opinion of the spokesperson for Satse, is primary care. “That is where the blow of this wave has been concentrated. The fact that many citizens have not needed to be admitted to the hospital has meant more work for the health centers, which have ended up very saturated”, says García.

It is difficult to calculate how many people have died throughout the sixth wave, since some who died in recent months could have been infected in previous waves. But a rough calculation, based on the number of deaths from covid reported at the end of November so far, shows about 12,000 deaths. In mid-February, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, estimated the lethality of the sixth wave at 0.15%. That is, for every 1,000 infected people, 1.5 die. The global lethality data has been falling as the pandemic has progressed: in the summer of last year it was 2.1%, at the beginning of the sixth wave it was 1.7% and now it stands at 0.9% .

“More hospital muscle”

With the sixth wave falling, García does not have the perception that the toilets feel relief in their work. “In general, we now think of the coronavirus to measure how hospitals are doing. And it doesn’t work like that. The waiting lists have increased in these months in a gigantic way. Diagnostic tests for diseases that put lives at risk have been delayed. We need more personnel and they have taken away almost all of the one we had gained as reinforcement due to the pandemic (in October, the communities had dispensed with at least 21,000 health workers hired due to the health crisis)”, indicates the representative of the nurses. Ferrer makes a similar reflection: “During the pandemic we have improved in equipment, in stock, in pharmacy… Where we haven’t improved is in human resources. Everything comes out based on many extra hours and sacrifice. In the first waves it was different, it seemed something exceptional. This latest wave has been devastating.”

“The thought that has been installed in public opinion”, continues the head of the Intensive Medicine service at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, “is that there will be no more restrictions in Spain. There are specialists who insist that they are still necessary, but the political leaders and the line of thought do not go that way. But the virus continues to circulate. Ferrer believes that the only way to make the flu of the pandemic and the absence of restrictions is that “with more muscle in hospitals; it is more profitable than closing bars or restricting social interaction. You don’t have to wait for the hospital to collapse to take action.” He bets that the reinforcement ICU services adapt to other functions as long as the pandemic does not worsen: “It is like firefighters. You don’t need them all the time, but they have to be there on the day they’re needed. And we must bear in mind that there are still people who do not get vaccinated and others who do not get booster doses. If they don’t help us, each new wave will stress us out.”

Differences by territories

Catalonia is the community whose ICUs have suffered the most during the sixth wave. They have come to be occupied by more than 40% by coronavirus patients, when the very high risk is marked by 25%. Plant data has also been extremely high, reaching up to 18%. In this section, the worst records are marked by Madrid, which has reached almost 20% of hospital occupancy due to covid, with ICUs at 28%. It is a slightly lower figure than that of Melilla, Euskadi, Aragón or Navarra, which have also been around 30% of coronavirus patients in intensive care.