Hospitals will treat women in labor regardless of their immigration status

Given the high volume of deliveries performed in hospitals of the public health network Haitian mothers and other nationalitiesthe National Health Service (SNS) recalled that the duty of health centers is to provide care to all patients who arrive at their emergency services, regardless of immigration status, race or any other condition.

This is how Dr. Martín Ortiz, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Director of the SNS, recalls it, who recalled that the hospital issues the certificate of live births to every birth it registers and that in cases of foreign mothers non-residents there is what is known as the “Book of Immigration” established by resolution of the Central Electoral Board (JCE).

Ortiz was consulted regarding the registration of 32 thousand births of Haitian mothers in nine months in hospitals of the public network, in the period from September 2021 to June 2022, after the announcement made by the Dominican Government to establish greater controls on Haitian pregnant women with more than six months of gestation.

Since then, there has been a slight reduction in the percentage of births to Haitian mothers, going from 33.6% in the month of September 2021, when the measure was announced, to 31.3% in June of this year, with a slight decrease in the months of January 2022, which was 29.9%, and April, which occupied 30% of the deliveries notified in the public network.

Process

Dr. Ortiz recalled that regarding the Procedure for Timely Registration of Births to Foreign Mothers, the protocol within the hospital it is the same for Dominican and foreign mothers.

“The Certificate of Live Birth is filled out immediately after delivery to all births with the condition of live birth, regardless of the nationality of the mother”, he explained. He added that in the case of foreign mothers, the procedure is established by Resolution No. 02-2007 through which the Central Electoral Board (JCE) puts into force the Birth Registration Book of a child of a foreign mother not resident in the Dominican Republic, better known as “Libro de Extranjería”.

It emphasizes that the instructions for said resolution prescribe that only the presentation of the Pink Certificate of Live Birth (in the Civil Status Office Delegation of the Hospital) is sufficient to lift the registration in the Immigration Book.

Remember that usuallyl They do not need any other document, only the Certificate of Live BirthContrary to Dominican mothers, who in addition to the Certificate of Live Birth must have their Personal Identity Card.

In Santo Domingo, SNS records indicate that in the period from January to May of this year, the Nuestra Señora de La Altagracia Maternity attended 2,150 births to Dominican mothers and 1,817 to Haitian mothers, and the San Lorenzo de los Mina Maternity Hospital attended 1,794 and 1,336 , respectively.

FIGURES

on the border

The health establishments where more deliveries are practiced are the ones that register the greatest number of foreign births. In some centers, especially those located in communities closer to the border area, births of Haitian mothers outnumber those of Dominicans.

An example of this is the General Melenciano hospital, located in Jimaní, where from January to May of this year, 10 births of Dominican mothers and 55 of Haitian mothers are registered, and in the Rosa Duarte, of Elías Piña, with 134 and 181, respectively. .

In Polo and Enriquillo, in Barahona, the ratio is three and 13, and 14 and 45, respectively.