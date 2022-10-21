Host Megyn Kelly burst out laughing as she recalled when her guest spoke of “flatulence” on a live show

Kelly uploads her episodes on her YouTube channel. (YouTube capture: Megyn Kelly)

Approximately 15 years have passed since that issue of America’s Newsroom where Megyn Kelly – then the main presenter – could not contain a fit of laughter at a funny confusion of her guest. Although since then the American has faced several controversies, she continues to burst out laughing every time she remembers when a radio host mistook a word for “farts”unleashing a wave of laughter between her and the production.

It was during an episode of The Megyn Kelly Show where the journalist traveled to the past together with her audience, specifically to the year 2007, to remember when she was the head of a news program in foxnews alongside Bill Hemmer. Among hundreds of anecdotes from his time in said informative space, he told that when he participated in a debate between two radio announcers with different political opinions and could not control his laughter due to a terrible mistake.

The driver explained the background of the situation

“I was hosting a debate between a radio host from the right and one from the left. The one on the right accused the one on the left of being soft on terrorism. The Iraq war was going on and the left was feeling defensive about the Democrats,” he began in a chat with Mike Rowe.

Kelly explained that until then everything was going well in the debate and they were about to go to commercials when one of the announcers who defended the left position closed his intervention with a forceful message: “We are going to fight against the terrorists no matter where they are, no matter where they are farting… fighting”.

This caused the 51-year-old American to deprive herself of laughter, because she could not believe that an error of such magnitude occurred while they were talking about an extremely important topic such as terrorism and war. In fact, the Fox News production chose to send commercials when they saw that Kelly did not recover.

(YouTube capture: Megyn Kelly)

I died, I died. We had to go to commercials because I couldn’t pick it up. As soon as we went to rest, my phone turned on, of course it was my mom. I couldn’t even talk to her because she was laughing so much. We all have toilet humor in our family. My relatives always say that I have the sense of humor of a 12-year-old.

His colleague Mike Rowe could not help but laugh out loud at the anecdote he was telling him and even joked about whether the current host of America’s Newsroom had already been through a similar situation: “Dana [Perino] He’s one of the few people I can think of who has probably never farted. and if he has… I don’t know, I really want to know that.”

(Instagram capture: @danaperino)

But that was not all, Melania Trump also came up in the conversation because, according to Megyn Kelly, both the wife of the former president of the United States and the current Fox News presenter have stated that they have never produced flatulence in the presence of another person. . In fact, the former first lady has her own bathroom to do her business.

The native of Illinois, United States, is a famous television presenter who managed to catapult her career as a headline on Fox News until 2017, when she jumped to her direct competition, NBCNews. But after about 18 months, she left the network to host a daily talk show that he airs on Sirius XM and shares through his YouTube channel.

