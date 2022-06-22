Host of Today announces her pregnancy

After announcing the arrival of a new baby to the program ‘Today’, Andrea Escalona confirmed that it is pregnant. The beloved driver, daughter of the producer Magda Rodriguez (RIP), shared the news with emotions running high.

Through a dynamic, Andrea surprised her colleagues from forum 16 of Televisa San Ángel, because although they suspected for various reasons, they could not believe that their suspicions were true.

“I’m pregnant!“shouted Escalona excitedly, while her companions ran to embrace her to go to the morning room.

Already seated, Andrea thanked this raglo of life: “With you I have shared everything, all the moments, the bad ones, the disappointments and this is the best moment of my life. I am very grateful to God and to my mother who surely sent it to meI want to thank Dad Marquiño very much, what a better dad could not have… To Marco’s family (partner), to all of you, I love you very much and I love sharing this news with you, I am very excited “said between tears of happiness, Andre Escalona.

Also, Andrea revealed that she still does not know the gender of her first babyso he prefers to call him “Churrite” to talk to him in his belly three months pregnant.

Finally, Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta and Tania RinconThey revealed that they already suspected because Andrea Escalona made changes to her diet, her eyes had a different shine and her “breasts” were not normal.