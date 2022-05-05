Host of Today Day leaves the program and heads for The House of Celebrities: Chiquibaby

Adamari Lopez and Chiquibaby shared with Telemundo’s viewers how excited they are for the arrival of the second season of The House of the Famous. Reality that already saw Alicia Machado win in her first edition.

Now that Toni Costa has been confirmed as a new member of the reality show, the announcement that a driver is leaving for La Casa de los Famosos has left viewers with a square eye, especially because of the possibility that it is Adamari López. But now that Toni is gone, it is impossible for the Puerto Rican to leave her daughter alone. Reason why Adamari’s presence in the famous Telemundo house is ruled out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by today Day (@hoydia)

So yes, it is Chiquibaby who leaves the program and heads towards La Casa de los Famosos. It is unknown under what role Chiquibaby will go to reality. She may be reporting from Mexico for Hoy Día, who knows. The only thing clear is that she is very excited about this new adventure.

Adamari reacted to the news by coining an old phrase, very popular on this fourth of May -May the fourth be with you-. So the driver told her friend: “May the Force be with you”. Could it be that Adamari has thus revealed herself as a fan of Star Wars?

More about The House of the Famous:

Toni Costa is confirmed as a member of La Casa de los Famosos together with Osvaldo Ríos

Laura Bozzo’s ex sends a message to the talents of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’: “If they mess with her, they lose”

Toni Costa on The House of Celebrities 2: “Get ready to really meet me”