



















In Colleyville, in Texas, a man barricaded himself inside a synagogue, taking four people hostage, including the rabbi. The kidnapper, who introduced himself as Muhammad Siddiqui, requested the release of what he said was his sister, Aaifa Siddiqui in exchange for the lives of the kidnapped people. The woman’s lawyers have in the meantime denied blood ties, explaining that the terrorist has nothing to do with Lady Al Qaeda, as is known in the press.

Hostages in a synagogue in Texas: what happened in Colleyville

Police received a call to 911, the US emergency number, around 10.41. Thanks to the direct Facebook and Zoom of the synagogue itself, the agents were able to immediately observe what was happening and intervene promptly, perimeter the area and evacuating the houses nearby. Also on site is a Swat team and the FBI.

The authorities tried to negotiate with the kidnapper all day, in constant communication with him. Eventually he released a hostage voluntarily. The police entered the synagogue after almost 11 hours, saving the other three. Intelligence has traced back to the man’s true identity, which has not yet been disclosed.



Maybe it might interest you Texas synagogue, armed takes rabbi and faithful hostage: asks for Lady Al Qaeda A gunman took 4 people hostage in a Texas synagogue: he wants to talk to his sister, who is in prison because she is linked to Al Qaeda

Hostages in a synagogue in Texas: who is the terrorist Lady Al Qaeda

Doctor Aaifa Siddiqui was for a time the most wanted woman in the world. Pakistani, she studied in the United States, at MIT, in the renowned Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He would have family connections with the men behind the September 11, 2001 Twin Towers bombing.

Lady Al Qaeda, now 50, was arrested in 2008 in Afghanistan when she was found in possession of sodium cyanide, documents describing how to make chemical weapons and how to make Ebola a weapon, detailed maps of the city of New York. He then faced a trial in the US accused of trying to kill American soldiers and agents in terrorist acts.

Demonstration in Islamabad to free Aaifa Siddiqui from alleged torture in the US prison.

Lady Al Qaeda, sentenced in the US and heroin in Pakistan

“I am Muslim, but I love America,” she declared during the trial. Her case has divided public opinion in Pakistan, where Aaifa Siddiqui has become a ‘heroine of the people and where rumors have spread about the torture he is unjustly enduring in prison in the US.

Disappeared in Pakistan in March 2003, the woman reappeared in American custody a few years later. Today he is serving an 86-year sentence at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, for the attempted murder of US troops in Ghazni, Afghanistan.



<br />

