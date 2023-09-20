Hostel director has a new slasher film coming out

thank you The new film from American slasher horror film director Eli Roth, starring actor Patrick Dempsey and actress Addison Rae, will be released in theaters on November 17 through production company TriStar Pictures.

What makes it unique is that it is part of an eponymous project born from the hand of its director in 2007, the year in which it was released as one of the 4 fake trailers included in the film. grindhouseA comedy horror double feature, written and co-directed by Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez at the time, which was jointly death Proof by tarantino and planet Terror By Rodriguez. In turn, as part of its theatrical presentation, the film presented four false trailers: macheteby robert rodriguez Werewolf Women of the SSBy Rob Zombie Noby Edgar Wright and thank you From Eli Roth himself.

Thank you and request

After 16 years of insistence, Roth will finally see his dream feature film come to life, long awaited by fans of slasher culture, a horror sub-genre taking advantage of a popular holiday in which , a serial killer stalks and kills his victims. Tool. Fast. Such is the case with this character in the guise of a Pilgrim, who commits a literal massacre of his own in a Massachusetts town and which Dempsey tries to mitigate.

It is enough to refer to the 2007 source material to get an idea of ​​what promises to be a horror riot that is a parody of the typical class Z exploitation cinema of the 70s.